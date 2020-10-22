O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Atlanta Falcons

Oct 22, 2020 at 07:41 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The challenge that Raheem Morris put forth in his first team meeting after being promoted to interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons last week was taken to heart.

More important than that, it was taken to the field -- where the Falcons dominated the Minnesota Vikings in a 40-23 road victory.

The Falcons started strong – which they'd done consistently in losing their first five games -- by taking a 23-0 lead in the first five minutes of the second half.

And they finished strong, holding a 35-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter before the Vikings scored two meaningless touchdowns.

Whether the Falcons can carry that level of play forward to Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions remains to be seen.

But for a week at least, the victory gave them temporary relief from a tumultuous period in a losing atmosphere.

Dan Quinn, head coach since 2015, was fired Monday after a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers made the Falcons' won-loss record 0-5.

Morris, a Falcons assistant coach under Quinn since 2015 and head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11, was promoted to the head job.

Morris has been popular with players at all of his NFL stops – as was Quinn in Atlanta. He was elevated from defensive coordinator to replace Quinn.

Morris also had been assistant head coach in his first four seasons with the Falcons. When he spoke to the entire team, players in all positions were hearing a familiar voice – with a strong message.

Related Links

"He challenged us to put our best ball on display," said star wide receiver Julio Jones. "We handled the week (of practice) very well, and we handled the game very well."

Morris was heartened by the way the players took his challenge and ran with it.

"To see those guys respond in that fashion with all the different challenges that were presented to us – it makes you proud to be a leader on that day," Morris said Wednesday in a conference call interview with the Detroit media.

After the coaching change, there was more adversity for the Falcons to handle. Their facility was closed on Thursday after a positive coronavirus test. All meetings were conducted virtually. The facility was reopened on Friday.

"It was one of our best Friday practices of the year," quarterback Matt Ryan said in his postgame interview. "I thought that spring-boarded us to having some success."

Against the Vikings, Ryan completed 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Jones, who missed the previous week's game with a hamstring injury, had six catches for 137 yards and two TDs. Calvin Ridley had six catches for 61 yards and a TD, his fifth of the season.

Meet the Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the starters for the Atlanta Falcons.

Head Coach Raheem Morris OC: Dirk Koetter, DC: Jeff Ulbrich & STC: Bernie Parmalee
1 / 28

Head Coach Raheem Morris

OC: Dirk Koetter, DC: Jeff Ulbrich & STC: Bernie Parmalee

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Julio Jones Backed up by Christian Blake
2 / 28

WR: Julio Jones

Backed up by Christian Blake

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: Jake Matthews Backed up by Matt Gono
3 / 28

LT: Jake Matthews

Backed up by Matt Gono

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: James Carpenter Backed up by Matt Hennessy
4 / 28

LG: James Carpenter

Backed up by Matt Hennessy

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Alex Mack Backed up by Justin McCray
5 / 28

C: Alex Mack

Backed up by Justin McCray

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Chris Lindstrom
6 / 28

RG: Chris Lindstrom

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Kaleb McGary Backed up by John Wetzel
7 / 28

RT: Kaleb McGary

Backed up by John Wetzel

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE: Hayden Hurst Backed up by Jaeden Graham & Luke Stocker
8 / 28

TE: Hayden Hurst

Backed up by Jaeden Graham & Luke Stocker

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Calvin Ridley Backed up by Olamide Zaccheaus
9 / 28

WR: Calvin Ridley

Backed up by Olamide Zaccheaus

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Russell Gage Backed up by Brandon Powell
10 / 28

WR: Russell Gage

Backed up by Brandon Powell

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB: Matt Ryan Backed up by Matt Schaub
11 / 28

QB: Matt Ryan

Backed up by Matt Schaub

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB: Todd Gurley Backed up by Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison & Keith Smith
12 / 28

RB: Todd Gurley

Backed up by Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison & Keith Smith

NFL
DE: Takkarist McKinley Backed up by Allen Bailey & Charles Harris
13 / 28

DE: Takkarist McKinley

Backed up by Allen Bailey & Charles Harris

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Grady Jarrett Backed up by Deadrin Senat
14 / 28

DT: Grady Jarrett

Backed up by Deadrin Senat

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT: Tyeler Davison Backed up by John Cominsky
15 / 28

DT: Tyeler Davison

Backed up by John Cominsky

John Hefti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Dante Fowler Jr. Backed up by Steven Means & Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
16 / 28

DE: Dante Fowler Jr.

Backed up by Steven Means & Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB: Deion Jones Backed up by LaRoy Reynolds
17 / 28

LB: Deion Jones

Backed up by LaRoy Reynolds

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Foyesade Oluokun Backed up by Mykal Walker
18 / 28

LB Foyesade Oluokun

Backed up by Mykal Walker

Michael Zarrilli/Panini
CB: Kendall Sheffield Backed up by Blidi Wreh-Wilson
19 / 28

CB: Kendall Sheffield

Backed up by Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: Isaiah Oliver Backed up by Tyler Hall
20 / 28

CB: Isaiah Oliver

Backed up by Tyler Hall

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: A.J. Terrell Backed up by Jordan Miller
21 / 28

CB: A.J. Terrell

Backed up by Jordan Miller

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S: Ricardo Allen Backed up by Sharrod Neasman
22 / 28

S: Ricardo Allen

Backed up by Sharrod Neasman

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Keanu Neal Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins
23 / 28

S: Keanu Neal

Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K/KO: Younghoe Koo
24 / 28

K/KO: Younghoe Koo

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H: Sterling Hofrichter
25 / 28

P/H: Sterling Hofrichter

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR: Olamide Zaccheaus
26 / 28

KR: Olamide Zaccheaus

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR: Brandon Powell
27 / 28

PR: Brandon Powell

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Josh Harris
28 / 28

LS: Josh Harris

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The defense held the Vikings to 32 yards rushing and had three interceptions off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins threw for 343 yards and three TDs, but two of his TD passes came in the last four minutes, when the outcome had been decided to such a degree that it couldn't even be considered garbage time. The trucks had long since departed the building.

The Falcons' strength is on offense, led by Ryan – a four-time Pro Bowler and league MVP in 2016 – and Jones, a future Hall of Famer. The Falcons are averaging 403.2 yards per game – 291.2 passing, 112 rushing and 27 points per game.

It's a different story on defense. The Falcons rank 31st in the league with 432.5 yards per game allowed and 30.2 points allowed per game.

Jones expressed optimism about what the Falcons can accomplish.

"The season's not over," he said after the Minnesota game. "It's early season. We have to keep balling. We have the team to do it."

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions place Julian Okwara on IR; Austin Bryant (PUP) returns to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including roster transactions, preparing for the Falcons and more.
news

Week 7 opponent: What the Falcons are saying

Find out what the Atlanta Falcons are saying as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NFC NORTH: How all four quarterbacks have fared so far this season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the starting quarterback play so far this season for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: How can Lions build off positive defensive performance?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 6 victory over the Jaguars.
news

NOTEBOOK: Offensive line holds up despite having to shuffle players

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 34-16 victory over the Jaguars.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Swift steps up in victory over Jaguars

Four downs following the Lions' 34-16 victory over the Jaguars includes Swift steps up, run defense, holding the lead and team effort.
news

RECAP: Lions at Jaguars

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 34-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Jaguars

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Jaguars matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Jaguars

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Jaguars matchup.

Advertising