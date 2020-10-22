O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Atlanta Falcons

"He challenged us to put our best ball on display," said star wide receiver Julio Jones. "We handled the week (of practice) very well, and we handled the game very well."

Morris was heartened by the way the players took his challenge and ran with it.

"To see those guys respond in that fashion with all the different challenges that were presented to us – it makes you proud to be a leader on that day," Morris said Wednesday in a conference call interview with the Detroit media.

After the coaching change, there was more adversity for the Falcons to handle. Their facility was closed on Thursday after a positive coronavirus test. All meetings were conducted virtually. The facility was reopened on Friday.

"It was one of our best Friday practices of the year," quarterback Matt Ryan said in his postgame interview. "I thought that spring-boarded us to having some success."

Against the Vikings, Ryan completed 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.