NOTEBOOK: Lions could be down two starters on o-line

CONTAINING JONES

We've talked a lot this week about Detroit trying to contain the Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams connection that exploded last week in Minnesota to the tune of 14 catches for 156 yards and two scores. But the third part of that three-headed skill-position monster in Green Bay is running back Aaron Jones.

The league's leading touchdown scorer last year (19) was held somewhat in check by Minnesota last week. He rushed 16 times for 66 yards (4.1 average) with one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 10 yards.

Detroit did a pretty good job on Jones last year. He recorded just 47 yards in their first matchup Week 6, and though he notched 100 rushing yards in Week 17, it took 25 carries to get there. He didn't record a touchdown in either contest. Detroit's defense will be looking for more of the same on Sunday.

"I mean he's one of the best players on the field, hands down, from his team," Patricia said. "I would say someone that's kind of in the bread and butter of what they are right now offensively.

"As great as Aaron Rodgers is and Adams is, Jones is just absolutely dominating the game with the run game. I think the outside zone stretch game that they've been able to be so successful with just fits the personality of the run style that he's great at. From our standpoint, that is a huge challenge for us, especially early in the year, to get our run defense ready to go against such a great player."