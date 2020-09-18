10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How do Lions bounce back in Week 2?

20man: Kerryon Johnson has been given a unique opportunity as a young player to learn from one of the best to do it. It would really be a shame if he doesn't take something from being around a player like that and being able to watch film and take something from how a 13-year veteran sees the game and blocking in front of him.

Peterson took carries from Johnson Week 1 because he had the hot hand. The Lions use a running-back-by-committee approach, but coaches will never go away from a hot hand. I suspect there will be some games where Johnson gets off to a good start and we see his carries get a boost.

This is what Johnson said last week when asked about Peterson:

"I know that we want the most amount of good people on our team, (which) means the other team doesn't have them," he said.