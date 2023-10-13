10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Lions be active as trade deadline approaches?

20man: Right now, I see a Lions' offense that's ranked fourth in points scored (29.6), sixth in total offense (384.4), seventh in rushing (141.0) and ninth in passing (243.4). Call me crazy, but I say keep doing what you're doing if you're Ben Johnson.

Jameson Williams will work himself back and continue to get more reps, but I'm not force-feeding the ball to him over Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Josh Reynolds right now. I'll look his way on a couple shot plays, and if he's open in the regular flow of the passing game I'll look to him, but Williams just needs to operate in the offense and make plays that are there. The threat of Williams and his home-run speed helps everyone else even when he isn't getting the football.