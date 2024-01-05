10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which returning defender will make biggest impact?

20man: Penei Sewell has one year and the fifth-year option left on his rookie contract but I think he's likely to be re-signed before the fifth-year option kicks in. Fresh off his second Pro Bowl nod I'd expect that contract to reset the market at the tackle position. He'd be worth every penny.

Taylor Decker, 30, has one year left on the four-year, $60 million deal he signed in 2020. He's still playing good football and I don't see that dropping off anytime soon. It will just come down to GM Brad Holmes deciding to re-sign a 31-year-old Decker or go younger in free agency or the NFL Draft. Decker is a very respected member of the locker room and is a team leader. There's something to be said for that. I really don't see him going anywhere else if he wants to continue playing after 2024. Maybe that involves some competition, which knowing Decker, he wouldn't shy away from.