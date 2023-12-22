10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What has been the Lions' biggest improvement this season?

20man: It's a good question. I'll preface my response by saying the Lions don't get to 10 wins without all three for the reasons you stated. Also give owner Sheila Hamp a lot of credit for her vision of how she wanted to change the culture and for surrounding herself with great people that shared her vision and are executing it.

But to answer your question, you have to start with getting the right pieces for Campbell and Johnson and the coaching staff to develop, and that starts with GM Brad Holmes and his front office team. What he's been able to do in the draft and free agency over the last three years has been terrific.

In three draft cycles he's brought in tackle Penei Sewell, defensive lineman Alim McNeill, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, safety Kerby Joseph, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive back Brian Branch. That's a huge chunk of the young core of this football team.

He's also drafted key players like Melifonwu, linebacker James Houston, linebacker Derrick Barnes, linebacker Jack Campbell, wide receiver Jameson Williams, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive lineman Josh Paschal.

In free agency, he's signed core players like linebacker Alex Anzalone, running back David Montgomery, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, cornerback Cam Sutton, Gardner-Johnson, defensive lineman John Cominsky, wide receiver Kalif Raymond and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs. All key veterans for this football team.

Claiming wide receiver Josh Reynolds off waivers and then re-signing him was a savvy move that sometimes flies under the radar. Reynolds is a glue player on offense.

Then there's the trade that Matthew Stafford requested and Holmes' ability to get quarterback Jared Goff in return. The Lions are not at 10-4 this year without Goff.