NOTEBOOK: Williams becoming more involved in Lions' offense

MELIFONWU STEPS UP

Third-year safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was one of the defensive MVPs in Detroit's 42-17 win over Denver last week. In just his second start this season, Melifonwu had eight tackles (five solo), two quarterback hits, two passes defended, a sack, a forced fumble and one special teams tackle.

"If you guys know my background when it comes to safeties, I'm a good fan of safeties that have a corner background," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said Thursday. "That's one of the reasons he's here because he's able to cover like we need to like a corner, but he is tough enough and physical enough as a safety to get down in the box and go make plays."

For the first time in his career Melifonwu has been healthy for a long stretch, playing in every game for the Lions this season, and with time on task Glenn says we're starting to see what he's capable of.

"One of Iffy's biggest issues was him being healthy for the whole time and then making that transition, man that's not an easy transition because he did come in as a corner, so now he understands exactly what we're looking for in the safeties," Glenn said. "And his communication, that's what's really improved and he's already a smart guy. The thing is, he still needs time on task. It's just, man he went out there and he really showed what he can do last week and I'm expecting him to continue to grow."

