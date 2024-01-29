NOTEBOOK: Campbell talks fourth-down attempts, loss to 49ers

UNCHARACTERISTIC MISTAKES

All season the Lions have been able to counter just about every blow opponents have delivered to them. It speaks to the grit and toughness of this team.

But for some reason they couldn't find a way to answer back in the second half Sunday as they saw a 17-point lead turn into a 10 point fourth-quarter deficit.

They had some uncharacteristic mistakes including failing to convert the two fourth-down plays, drops by a number of usually reliable pass catchers, a lost fumble, and then defensively not being able to make the critical stop at a key moment to shift the momentum.

"It's hard when you lose that way," Campbell said. "You feel like you get your heart ripped out."

Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, who had two passes defended but didn't record a sack for the first time in five games, said it simply came down to them not making enough plays in the second half.