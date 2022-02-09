For Aidan Hutchinson, potential to stay in Michigan & help Lions 'would mean a lot'

Feb 09, 2022 at 01:33 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

LOS ANGELES – Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was one of the big catalysts behind the Michigan Wolverines' turnaround this past season.

If Hutchinson gets a chance to join the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he told detroitlions.com Wednesday on Radio Row he'd love to be a part of a similar turnaround in Detroit.

"I think I did it at Michigan and I think it's something I can do at the next level as well," Hutchinson said of being a player that could potentially help accelerate Detroit's rebuild. "It would mean a lot. All my friends back home are big Lions fans and they've been enduring the pain of all the losses in the previous years, so it would definitely be awesome to do that."

It's no secret the Lions will be on the lookout this offseason for some pass-rushing help on the edge. Detroit's 30 sacks this past season were the third fewest in the NFL.

Hutchinson had a breakout 2021 season for the Wolverines, setting the school's single-season record for sacks with 14.0. He's got position versatility at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, and also notched 62 tackles (36 solo) and 16.5 tackles for loss.

Charles H. Wright Museum photos

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Director of External Affairs Edward Foxworth III during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Social Media Manager Lauren Harper, Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) & students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Community Relations Coordinator Rebecca Springle during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jonathan Jones during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Yolanda Jack during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and students during a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum on with the Detroit Lions Academy February 8, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Lions general manager Brad Holmes said he and his staff are in a much better place this offseason in their prospect evaluation with a year under their belts. They've no-doubt done their homework on Hutchinson, with work still to do at the NFL Scouting Combine in a couple weeks and then Michigan's Pro Day in Ann Arbor.

Hutchinson was a consensus All-American and runner up for the Heisman Trophy, helping Michigan to the College Football Playoff Semifinal for the first time in school history.

Hutchinson admitted there would be a lot of happy people in his inner circle if Detroit was the place he landed in April's draft.

"It's definitely got some perks," said Hutchinson, who was at Radio Row partnering with Autotrader. "Staying close to home and I'd be really close to my family and stuff like that, so that would be really cool. If the Lions did take me and we start winning some games, I think that would be really exciting."

Related Content

news

324 prospects invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

324 prospects have been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Brockers thinks Lions are a couple pieces away from taking off

Lions defensive end Michael Brockers thinks Detroit is just a couple pieces away from a big turnaround in 2022.
news

Q&A with Barry Sanders: Lions' run game, Campbell's first year as HC & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with Lions Legend Barry Sanders in Los Angeles for a Q&A session covering Detroit's run game, Dan Campbell's first year as head coach and more.
news

How Cephus & Benson factor into Lions' plans at WR

Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El recently shared his thoughts on how Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson factor into the Detroit Lions' plans at WR.
news

Goff talks offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who talked about his offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 and more.
news

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas has Michigan ties, grew up a Lions fan

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas, who has Michigan ties and grew up a Lions fan, was excited to work with the Detroit coaching staff during the Senior Bowl, even though his week was cut short due to injury.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who stood out during Senior Bowl practices.
news

FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II turns heads at Senior Bowl

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II had a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl.
news

Could Senior Bowl wide receivers be in Lions' offseason plans?

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said he hopes the team adds three WRs this offseason. Could any of the WR prospects at the Senior Bowl fit?
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the third day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Ben Johnson has spoken with Campbell multiple times about OC job

Detroit Lions tight ends coach Ben Johnson said he's spoken with head coach Dan Campbell multiple times about the open offensive coordinator position.
Advertising