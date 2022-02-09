For Aidan Hutchinson, potential to stay in Michigan & help Lions 'would mean a lot'

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said he and his staff are in a much better place this offseason in their prospect evaluation with a year under their belts. They've no-doubt done their homework on Hutchinson, with work still to do at the NFL Scouting Combine in a couple weeks and then Michigan's Pro Day in Ann Arbor.

Hutchinson was a consensus All-American and runner up for the Heisman Trophy, helping Michigan to the College Football Playoff Semifinal for the first time in school history.

Hutchinson admitted there would be a lot of happy people in his inner circle if Detroit was the place he landed in April's draft.