Lions promote Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator

Feb 09, 2022 at 09:36 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that Ben Johnson has been named the team's offensive coordinator. Johnson originally joined the Lions as an offensive quality control coach in 2019 before serving as the tight ends coach from 2020-21. While serving as Detroit's tight ends coach last season, Johnson added responsibilities in the passing game as the season progressed.

A quarterback at North Carolina from 2004-07, Johnson entered the coaching ranks with Boston College as a graduate assistant from 2009-10 before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2011. Johnson was hired as an offensive assistant by the Miami Dolphins in 2012 and went on to serve in a variety of offensive roles, including assistant quarterbacks coach (2013-15), tight ends coach (2015), assistant wide receivers coach (2016-17) and wide receivers coach (2018). 

In 2020, Johnson helped Lions TE T.J. Hockenson become the team's first tight end to make a Pro Bowl since 1999 after Hockenson finished third among all NFL tight ends with 723 receiving yards. Under Johnson's coaching, Hockenson has recorded the most receiving touchdowns (12), second-most receptions (160) and third-most receiving yards (1,673) a Lions tight end has ever produced through three-career seasons.

Last season, Johnson also helped undrafted rookie free agent TE Brock Wright earn a prominent role in the offense after being elevated from the practice squad in Week 7. Wright finished the season with 12 receptions for 117 yards (9.8 avg.) and two touchdowns, becoming only the third undrafted rookie tight end in franchise history to produce multiple touchdown receptions.

