NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is complete, and now teams are looking to get their draft picks, undrafted players and tryout players on the field for rookie minicamps across the league before they join the veterans for OTAs. The four teams in the NFC North certainly believe they are better today than they were early last week, thanks to the new infusion of young talent via this year's draft.

Now that the dust has settled on the draft, let's take a look at who Detroit, Chicago, Minnesota and Green Bay added to their roster, and how it might impact the division moving forward:

DETROIT

Draft picks: Rd 1 – DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Rd 1 – WR Jameson Williams (Alabama), Rd 2 – DE Josh Paschal (Kentucky), Rd 3 – S Kerby Joseph (Illinois), Rd 5 – TE James Mitchell (Virginia Tech), Rd 6 – LB Malcolm Rodriguez (Oklahoma State), Rd 6 – OLB James Houston (Jackson State); Rd 7 – CB Chase Lucas (Arizona State)

Most impactful pick: There are a few candidates here, but I have to start at the top with Hutchinson. The No. 2 overall pick has a ton of position versatility. Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash said he expects Hutchinson to be a three-down player with the ability to also move inside and rush. He'll make a big impact on Detroit's defense right away.

Sleeper pick: Don't sleep on Rodriguez, Detroit's sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State. There are a lot of question marks at the linebacker position in Detroit. There's some good veteran depth, but not a lot of proven difference makers. Rodriguez should make an impact early on special teams, but he'll also get a shot to compete to play some defense too.

Quotable: "We had a sense that with all the things that we wanted to do we had a sense that it might tilt a little toward defense," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said about drafting six defenders among their eight selections.