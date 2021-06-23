NFC NORTH: Top storylines for all four teams

It's been a busy offseason for all four teams in the NFC North as they navigated through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason training program in an attempt to better their football clubs.

Things will start to get very busy for all four teams later this summer when players return for the start of training camp. Then it's full go from there to January and hopefully beyond.

There's been some noteworthy headlines involving teams in the NFC North this offseason, so let's take a look at the top three storylines for each team before the start of camp:

GREEN BAY

1. Will Aaron Rodgers report for training camp?

Not only that, but will Rodgers be the quarterback for the Packers at any point this season? There's definitely a rift between the reining MVP and the organization, which has been one of the biggest storylines in the NFL this offseason. Rodgers didn't show up for the mandatory minicamp earlier this month. It would be wise for the Packers to mend things with their star because with Rodgers, Green Bay is a Super Bowl contender. Without Rodgers, they might not even be the best team in the NFC North.

2. Is Jordan Love ready if needed?

Jordan Love says he's "100 percent ready" to be the Packers' starting quarterback, and he might get the opportunity to prove it if Rodgers holds out. Love didn't take a single snap as a rookie in 2020 as the team's third quarterback. That would be a big jump going from no snaps to starting.

3. Can the Packers improve special teams?