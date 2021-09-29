NFC NORTH: How the quarterbacks have fared so far this season

Sep 29, 2021 at 07:54 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and consistent play at that position usually gives teams the best chance to win on Sunday.

For this week's NFC North column, we take a look at the quarterback play so far in the division for Detroit, Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota.

GREEN BAY

Record: 2-1

Last week: Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Stat line: 60-of-88 (68.2), 649 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT, 102.9 rating

Key stat: Over the course of Rodgers' career, teams have had to be very careful when deciding to blitz the three-time MVP, but this year his numbers are down significantly against the blitz. Rodgers has just a 59.93 passer rating with one touchdown and one interception when blitzed. His 56 passing yards against an extra rusher are the fewest in the NFL.

Quotable: "I feel good about our team. Week 1 was an anomaly," Rodgers told ESPN of Green Bay's 38-3 dud Week 1 where Rodgers threw two interceptions. "I said that and I believe that. We bounced back Week 2. Played a great team (Sunday) right down to the wire. This plane ride is going to feel incredible."

Twentyman: After a terrible performance all the way around for the Packers Week 1, they've rolled off two straight wins. Rodgers has six touchdowns and no interceptions in those wins. He orchestrated a terrific come-from-behind victory over the 49ers Week 3 in the final minute. Rodgers has looked like his MVP self the last two weeks, and he has the Packers atop the NFC North again. As long as Rodgers is under center, the NFC North title goes through Green Bay.

MINNESOTA

Record: 1-2

Last week: Minnesota 30, Seattle 17

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins

Stat line: 88-of-119 (73.9), 918 yards, 8 TD, 0 INT, 118.3 rating

Key stat: Cousins has the No. 1 passer rating in the NFL inside the opponent 30-yard line at 136.2. He's completed 17 of his 21 passes down there for 151 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Quotable: "I told the team that it's the best offensive performance that I've seen in the eight years that I've been here," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told ESPN of Sunday's win vs. Seattle. "(Cousins) played outstanding. I thought (Alexander) Mattison ran the ball well, the offensive line blocked great. Tight ends, receivers blocked great in the run game but also in the passing game. Very, very proud of the way that they performed today."

Twentyman: The Vikings' 1-2 record is certainly no reflection of the way Cousins has played to begin the year. Only Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford have a higher passer rating among quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts. Cousins has one of the top receiving duos in the league to throw to, and two running backs in Dalvin Cook and Mattison he can lean on in the run game. Cousins is playing at a Pro Bowl level to begin the 2021 season.

Related Links

CHICAGO

Record: 1-2

Last week: Cleveland 26, Chicago 6

Quarterback: Andy Dalton

Stat line: 36-of-49 (73.5), 262 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 83.9 rating

Quarterback: Justin Fields

Stat line: 14-of-35, (40.0), 138 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 39.9 rating

Key stat: Chicago ranks last in the NFL with just one completion of 20-plus yards on the season. That's with stud wide receiver Allen Robinson in the lineup. The Bears have been ineffective pushing the ball down the field in the passing game, and that's allowed defenses to move up and key in on the run game and get after the quarterback. Fields, who started in place of the injured Dalton this past week, was sacked nine times. For comparison's sake, Las Vegas leads the NFL with 21 completions of 20-plus yards on the season.

Quotable: "They're all three under consideration right now in regards to where they're at, so we'll just kinda have to see in the next couple days where they're all at," Bears head coach Matt Nagy told the Chicago Sun-Times of Dalton, Fields and Nick Foles all being considered to start Sunday vs. Detroit. "We know where Nick's at, health-wise, but we just want to keep an eye on Justin and Andy. Then, for us to stay on that and make sure that we have a plan for any of those."

Twentyman: The Bears certainly didn't put the rookie Fields in a great position to be successful Sunday vs. Cleveland. He was a sitting duck in the pocket (nine sacks), and dropping back and being a pocket passer isn't his strength. At this point, the veteran Dalton – or even Foles – look like they may give the Bears a better chance to win.

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

Head Coach Matt Nagy Offensive Coordinator: Bill Lazor Defensive Coordinator: Sean Desai Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt Nagy

Offensive Coordinator: Bill Lazor

Defensive Coordinator: Sean Desai

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

David Dermer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Darnell Mooney Backed up by Damiere Byrd
2 / 28

WR Darnell Mooney

Backed up by Damiere Byrd

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Germain Ifedi Backed up by Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons
3 / 28

RT Germain Ifedi

Backed up by Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG James Daniels Backed up by Alex Bars
4 / 28

RG James Daniels

Backed up by Alex Bars

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Sam Mustipher Backed up by Cody Whitehair
5 / 28

C Sam Mustipher

Backed up by Cody Whitehair

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Cody Whitehair Backed up by Alex Bars
6 / 28

LG Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Alex Bars

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
LT Jason Peters Backed up by Larry Borom
7 / 28

LT Jason Peters

Backed up by Larry Borom

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
QB Andy Dalton Backed up by Justin Fields and Nick Foles
8 / 28

QB Andy Dalton

Backed up by Justin Fields and Nick Foles

David Banks/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB David Montgomery Backed up by Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert
9 / 28

RB David Montgomery

Backed up by Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Cole Kmet Backed up by Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz, and Jesper Horsted
10 / 28

TE Cole Kmet

Backed up by Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz, and Jesper Horsted

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Allen Robinson Backed up by Breshad Perriman
11 / 28

WR Allen Robinson

Backed up by Breshad Perriman

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
WR Marquise Goodwin Backed up by Nsimba Webster
12 / 28

WR Marquise Goodwin

Backed up by Nsimba Webster

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Akiem Hicks Backed up by Angelo Blackson
13 / 28

DT Akiem Hicks

Backed up by Angelo Blackson

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
NT Eddie Goldman Backed up by Khyiris Tonga
14 / 28

NT Eddie Goldman

Backed up by Khyiris Tonga

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
DE Bilal Nichols
15 / 28

DE Bilal Nichols

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
OLB Khalil Mack Backed up by Trevis Gipson
16 / 28

OLB Khalil Mack

Backed up by Trevis Gipson

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Alec Ogletree Backed up by Christian Jones and Caleb Johnson
17 / 28

ILB Alec Ogletree

Backed up by Christian Jones and Caleb Johnson

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
ILB Roquan Smith Backed up by Joel Iyiegbuniwe
18 / 28

ILB Roquan Smith

Backed up by Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Robert Quinn Backed up by Jeremiah Attaochu
19 / 28

OLB Robert Quinn

Backed up by Jeremiah Attaochu

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
CB Jaylon Johnson Backed up by Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford
20 / 28

CB Jaylon Johnson

Backed up by Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford

Ryan Kang
S Tashaun Gipson Sr. Backed up by DeAndre Houston-Carson
21 / 28

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Backed up by DeAndre Houston-Carson

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Eddie Jackson Backed up by Deon Bush
22 / 28

S Eddie Jackson

Backed up by Deon Bush

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kindle Vildor Backed up by Duke Shelley
23 / 28

CB Kindle Vildor

Backed up by Duke Shelley

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
P/H Pat O'Donnell
24 / 28

P/H Pat O'Donnell

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Cairo Santos
25 / 28

K Cairo Santos

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
LS Patrick Scales
26 / 28

LS Patrick Scales

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher, 2021
KR Khalil Herbert Backed up by Nsimba Webster
27 / 28

KR Khalil Herbert

Backed up by Nsimba Webster

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Nsimba Webster Backed up by Damiere Byrd
28 / 28

PR Nsimba Webster

Backed up by Damiere Byrd

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller, 2021
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DETROIT

Record: 0-3

Last week: Baltimore 19, Detroit 17

Quarterback: Jared Goff

Stat line: 86-of-123 (69.9), 801 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT, 94.3 rating

Key stat: Goff and the Lions have had some issues staying on the field and converting in key third-down situations this season. Detroit is just 11-for-34 on third down (32.4 percent), which ranks 29th in the NFL.

Quotable: "About as big of a gut punch as I've ever been a part of," Goff said after Sunday's loss to Baltimore on an NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expired. "I guess I'll start this off by saying that this team, this city has been through a lot, obviously, in recent years and has had these gut punches. For me personally, it's the hardest one I've been a part of. But I think the resiliency that we've shown in the past amongst this group and then hopefully the new guys as well, the resiliency to push through something like this will remain. All I'm saying is we will remain true, we will remain resilient and the gut punches will stop."

Twentyman: Goff's played well through three weeks, but the Lions still haven't played a consistent 60 minutes of football, which is a big reason why they're 0-3. Goff and the offense have had too many long dry spells. They didn't score a point in the second half Week 2 in Green Bay, and went scoreless in the first half against Baltimore. Limiting the turnovers, which Goff did vs. Baltimore, and being better on third down will help him and this offense have more consistent success.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Would Campbell change Lions' approach to final offensive possession?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions react to 'gut punch' finish by Ravens

Four downs following the Lions' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens includes gut punch, defensive game plan, growing pains and every play counts.
news

NOTEBOOK: Pool report explains delay of game mechanics

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Ravens

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Ravens

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Ravens matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Ravens

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Ravens matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Barnes, Reeves-Maybin looking forward to expanded roles

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including changes at linebacker, limiting turnovers on offense and more.
news

Goff playing with confidence to start the season, despite early losses

Despite the Detroit Lions' early losses to start the season, quarterback Jared Goff is playing with a ton of confidence.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions place Tyrell Williams on Reserve/Injured

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including next man up at wide receiver, preparing for the Ravens and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
Advertising