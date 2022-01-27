2021 position breakdown: Safeties

Free agents: Tracy Walker (unrestricted), Dean Marlowe (unrestricted), C.J. Moore (restricted) and Jalen Elliott (exclusive rights).

The Lions have some decisions to make at safety with Walker, Marlowe and Moore, their top three safeties at the end of the year, all headed toward free agency. Walker loves the scheme and coaching staff, and said he wants to return, but as is the case in all free agency matters, money will play a factor.

Here are some of the top safeties set to become free agents around the league: Marcus Williams (New Orleans), Jessie Bates III (Cincinnati), Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City) and Marcus Maye (New York Jets).

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has close ties to Williams from their time together in New Orleans when Glenn was the defensive backs coach for the Saints the previous five season before coming to Detroit.

Draft: Kyle Hamilton is going to be an interesting name that comes up a lot over the next couple months leading into the draft. The former Notre Dame safety is a physical freak and comes in at No. 4 on Mel Kiper Jr's latest Big Board. He's going to test through the roof at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. He can play safety and linebacker, and is speedy and athletic enough to cover receivers.

Hamilton is one of the most versatile defenders in the draft, and I suspect Lions GM Brad Holmes will do his homework on Hamilton leading up to the draft. Lions players that played with Hamilton at Notre Dame couldn't say enough good things about him as a player and person.

Michigan's Daxton Hill is another player who could go in the first round.