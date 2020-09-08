10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Sep 08, 2020 at 06:23 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of Detroit's regular-season opener Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears.

Here are 10 takeaways from those media sessions:

1. The Lions added veteran Adrian Peterson to their running back room this week. Bevell firmly believes Peterson will be able to help their running game, even in his 14th season. Bevell coached Peterson in his prime in Minnesota, and called him a freak of nature in terms of his athletic ability, the way he's built and what his body can handle. Bevell was quick to point out Peterson rushed for nearly 900 yards last year (4.3 average) in Washington.

2. How big of a role will rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah have? Undlin said Detroit's first-round pick is "ready to go," and is going to have a role on this football team.

3. Coombs said rookie long snapper Steve Wirtel gave veteran Don Muhlbach a good competition in camp, but with an unproven punter and holder in Jack Fox, Coombs and the Lions felt better about the experience, poise and familiarity Muhlbach brings to that unit.

4. The Lions listed Kerryon Johnson as their No. 1 back on their unofficial depth chart released Tuesday. Bevell was complimentary of the camp Johnson had and the respect he has for the third-year back returning to play late last year. Bevell likes the fact that he'll be able to share carries between Johnson, Peterson and Detroit's other backs, including rookie second-round pick D’Andre Swift.

"There will be plenty of carries to go around," Bevell said.

5. Will the Lions kick to dynamic Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson on Sunday? Coombs said as a special teams philosophy Detroit wants to be aggressive and attacking, but that's a decision they'll have to make this week when it comes to someone as dynamic as Patterson.

6. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had a stellar training camp and seems to have picked up right where he left off last season. Bevell said Stafford really got himself to a great place last year in this offense, and he's only that much better this year. Bevell said he's excited to see what Stafford is going to do this year.

7. "We're going to have our hands full, I'm not going to lie to you," Undlin said about going up against the Bears' offense and some of the weapons they have at the skill positions.

8. Looking forward to Sunday's matchup with the Bears, Bevell said his biggest concern comes from the defensive line and Chicago's ability to rush the passer with Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and the newly acquired Robert Quinn. Bevell referred to them as terrors on the two edges. It's up to the guys upfront along Detroit's offensive line to not let them wreck the game.

9. The Lions have revamped their defense this offseason. We could see as many as six new starters on that side of the ball Sunday. It's really been a transformation from a personnel perspective, and Undlin said he feels really good about where that unit is at heading into Week 1. He believes the defense will contribute to the Lions winning football games this year.

10. Undlin admitted this week has been a little different for him preparing to call the defense and run that whole unit, as opposed to just a specific position group, which he'd done in Philadelphia with the defensive backs. He said his focus this week is on setting up the call sheet in a way he hopes puts players and coaches in a position to win.

