KEY QUESTIONS: What are the challenges of preparing for Week 1 without preseason tape to watch?

What are the challenges of preparing for an opponent with no preseason tape to watch?

Patricia admitted it does have its challenges, even though the preseason is pretty bland in terms of what teams put on tape.

The biggest thing Patricia said the preseason tape provides is an evaluation of individual player development and what kind of changes they may have made in the offseason.

Teams don't show a lot in terms of scheme or play calling, but coaches can sometimes get a better feel for the direction an offense, defense or special teams is headed based off the preseason tape.

"It'll be completely different," Patricia said.

At least every team is in the same boat Week 1.

How does knowing Mitchell Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Bears Sunday change the preparation this week?

The Lions will still prepare for Trubisky and Nick Foles, because there's always a chance they see either player because of injury or ineffectiveness, but it does allow for a little more time to be spent on Trubisky, who's played well against Detroit in the past.

He boasts a 3-2 record with a 106.3 passer rating with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in five previous games against the Lions.