MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency affects selections

Mar 26, 2022 at 08:26 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Mock drafts across the country have the Lions going in a lot of different directions with both of their first-round picks (No. 2 & 32). With Jacksonville spending a lot of resources in free agency to bolster their offensive line, will they now go pass rusher at No. 1? And if so, could they take Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, who most early mock drafts had slotted to Detroit at No. 2?

Here's a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com:

Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (No. 2)

Why: Walker has the athleticism and scheme versatility to fit in with any of the teams at the top of the draft.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (No. 32)

Why: In this slot, Dean would be the best value pick of the first round.

Jeremiah’s full mock

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 6; trade w/ Carolina)

Why: Hutchinson is well-liked around the league, but maybe not loved. He lacks explosive get-off and has below-average length, which may push him down a little bit.

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (No. 32)

Why: Williams might not help the Lions much this year as he recovers from an ACL tear, but the long-term potential for the explosive deep-ball threat is what matters most.

Zierlein’s full mock

Behind the scenes: 2022 Lions free agency

Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2022 free agency.

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes talking with Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes talking with Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) signing his extension contract on February 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) signing his extension contract on February 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) re-signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) re-signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson about his contract re-sign at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson about his contract re-sign at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) chatting with Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) chatting with Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during his press conference in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during his press conference in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Detroit coach Dan Campbell could fall in love with the ultra-athletic, high-motor pass rusher with Michigan roots. Hutchinson's relentlessness and superb technique could make him a double-digit sack artist early in his career.

Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (No. 32)

Why: As an explosive defender with the versatility to play inside or outside, Walker gives defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn more options to utilize on the front line.

Brooks’ full mock

Todd McShay, ESPN:

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: No, the 4.59-second 40-yard dash doesn't bother me. Hamilton plays fast on tape, and you don't come across 6-foot-4, 220-pound safeties with his range, explosion (38-inch vertical jump) and ball skills (three interceptions and four passes defensed in seven 2021 games) very often.

Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (No. 32)

Why: He ran a 4.53 in the 40 and sprung 10-foot-5 in the broad jump at 261 pounds. Mafe's game is raw and needs development, but he has one of the fastest takeoffs I've seen on tape in this class.

McShay’s full mock

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN:

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: Hamilton is a playmaking safety in a 6-foot-4 frame who would immediately raise the ceiling of a defense that has struggled for years. He can play in the box, out of the slot and as a center fielder. Normally I'd say this is too high for a safety, but Hamilton is a unique and special defender.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 32)

Why: He throws a ball with some zip and is extremely tough, though he doesn't have a huge frame (6-foot-2, 212 pounds). The biggest question revolves around the offense he ran in college; his coaches didn't ask him to make many reads. There will be an adjustment in the NFL.

Kiper’s full mock

Related Links

Dane Brugler, The Athletic:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Hutchinson didn't do anything at the combine to hurt his draft standing as one of the best players in the class. While his 40-yard dash time was average, he led all front-seven defenders with a 6.73 three-cone and 4.15 short shuttle, which are both extraordinary numbers.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (No. 32)

Why: A quarterback at No. 2 overall would be a surprise, but not as much if the Lions take a passer here. The Lions have been doing their homework on several quarterbacks in this class, including a formal meeting with Ridder at the combine.

Brugler’s full mock

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (No. 2)

Why: The Lions are in a tough spot without a real need for an offensive tackle. They could trade down, but if they stay here I have them taking an edge rusher in Walker, who NFL people love.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (No. 32)

Why: He is a big, strong receiver who will give their passing game a boost. His 40 times have been disappointing, but he is still capable of being a productive receiver for a team in need.

Prisco’s full mock

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (No. 2)

Why: Thibodeaux has game-changing talents and should be among the first players drafted. Charles Harris was a pleasant surprise in Detroit last season but there's always room for a game-changing edge rusher like Thibodeaux.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 32)

Why: The more we watch Howell the more we like. He carried the Tar Heels in '21, after losing his two best WRs and two best RBs to the NFL. It wasn't pretty at times, but he has the arm strength and the athleticism we see on Sundays from the league's best young passers, and in Detroit he can sit for a year behind Jared Goff.

Wilson’s full mock

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports:

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (No. 2)

Why: The Lions surprise the masses by picking a quarterback at No. 2. Willis can sit behind Jared Goff for a season then take over in 2023.

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (No. 32)

Why: The Lions get a playmaking cornerback/safety for their secondary. Big need, and Hill is one of the most athletic players in the entire draft.

Trapasso’s full mock

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports:

Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (No. 2)

Why: Walker may physically remind John Dorsey of Myles Garrett and although he has a lot of work to do in order to become as skilled of a pass rusher, it is difficult to overlook the traits.

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (No. 32)

Why: After his performance at the NFL Combine, Cine has emerged as a possible first round pick. His play on tape matches his athletic traits. With Detroit missing out on the top safeties in free agency, the Bulldog could be an option for the second first-round choice after selecting Walker No. 2 overall.

Edwards’ full mock

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (No. 2)

Why: Hutchinson to the Lions seemed like the surest thing among the top 5 picks, but that's no longer the case with Jacksonville addressing its offensive line through free agency. Detroit loses out on Hutchinson but still gets its potential All-Pro pass rusher in Thibodeaux.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Why: Ridder put himself firmly in the first-round conversation by showcasing his eye-popping athleticism and faring well in the on-field workouts. He could be the successor to Jared Goff assuming the latter doesn't greatly improve in Year 2 in Detroit.

Stackpole’s full mock

Nate Davis, USA Today:

Travon Walker, DL, Georgia

Why: A scheme-diverse, explosive (4.51 40 time and 35½-inch vertical leap), 6-5, 272-pounder, Walker can pretty much do it all – from applying pressure to shutting down run lanes, to dropping into coverage."

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Why: He's not big (6-2, 212), though might be a different story if you could measure his heart. He's also got sizable arm strength and athleticism and might be the kind of guy you want to invest in for a year – or at least part of a season – before unleashing him.

Davis’ full mock

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News:

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: The Lions are prime candidates to trade down now given they also hold No. 32 later in the first round and would benefit from stockpiling picks to build on overall team needs. Should they stay, Hamilton makes the most sense as an immediate impact player to clean up the back end of Aaron Glenn's defense.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 32)

Why: Corral makes the most sense here with Ridder off the board.

Iyer’s full mock

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus:

Ikem Ekwonu, T, N.C. State (No. 2)

Why: You want the best run-blocking offensive line in the NFL? Because you just got it. Ekwonu can slot in at guard immediately while developing to be Taylor Decker's eventual replacement at left tackle. The Power Five leader in big-time blocks would create a juggernaut offensive line in Detroit.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (No. 32)

Why: The Lions now remake their receiving room with one speedster in DJ Chark in and one power forward in Burks. Burks has been one of the best YAC receivers in the country, averaging 9.3 yards after the catch per reception last year.

Renner’s full mock

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus:

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: Hamilton's combine performance wasn't "out of this world," but it certainly shouldn't hurt one of the most versatile players in the class, who has received unanimous praise from league sources.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (No. 32)

Why: The Lions re-signed Alex Anzalone and Shaun Dion Hamilton, but linebacker should still be something they'll consider, especially if a player like Dean is still on the board. As the centerpiece of that historic Georgia defense, Dean feels like the kind of player this Lions staff will love.

Sikkema’s full mock

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (No. 2)

Why: Lions GM Brad Holmes came from a team that just won the Super Bowl and prioritized defensive line dominance. Detroit coach Dan Campbell needs his team to get tougher. Enter Thibodeaux, who will instantly help Detroit's woeful 29th-rated pressure rate.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 32)

Why: The Lions have needs all over the place, and they get to lock Howell up for five years if they choose by grabbing him here. Howell had a fantastic 2020 campaign, but he wasn't as dominant in 2021.

McIntyre’s full mock

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: Hamilton can play credibly to incredibly everywhere from the box to the slot to free, he's the model of the modern NFL safety, and he's probably the best player in this draft class overall.

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Why: He had 54 total pressures and 29 stops last season for the Boilermakers, and while he doesn't necessarily jump off the tape as a speed-rusher, he does check all the boxes as a plus edge defender with gap versatility and the ability to stop the run.

Farrar’s full mock

Joe Broback, NFL Network:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: If Jacksonville doesn't buy the hype, Aidan Hutchinson shouldn't be on the board much longer anyway. The Lions need an impact player on the edge, and the Wolverines star brings their defense an incredible tenacity.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (No. 32)

Why: Drafting a quarterback at the end of Round 1 seems like a great decision for the Lions. Desmond Ridder brings great athleticism to the offense, which might be exactly what they need if other players around him can't step up.

Broback’s full mock

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: I'm betting the Lions would love this scenario, landing a stud defender in Hutchinson, bolstering the rest of the roster this year before looking for a franchise quarterback in next year's draft.

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Why: Watson proved at the Senior Bowl that he can hang with top competition, and his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine was as impressive as any other prospect in attendance.

Easterling’s full mock

Related Content

news

Davis on returning to Detroit: 'This is the place that pretty much raised me'

Linebacker Jarrad Davis returned to Detroit Friday to sign with the Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Get to know defensive end prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux.
news

Hughes likes the plan & opportunity Lions coaches have for him

Cornerback Mike Hughes signed with the Detroit Lions for the opportunity to compete for playing time.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kyle Hamilton

Get to know safety prospect Kyle Hamilton.
news

TWENTYMAN: Lions have options at edge rusher in stacked 2022 draft class

Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux aren't the only edge rushers that could interest the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Meet the Prospect: Aidan Hutchinson

Get to know defensive end prospect Aidan Hutchinson.
news

TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 6 NFL pro days to watch this week.
news

Raymond on re-signing: It's a blessing to continue this opportunity in Detroit

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond, a key contributor on offense and special teams for the Detroit Lions last season, re-signed with the team Friday.
news

Culture & family brought new Lions WR DJ Chark to Detroit

A good culture and a feeling of family were two of the main reasons WR DJ Chark wanted to sign in Detroit.
news

Lions release OLB Trey Flowers

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have released OLB Trey Flowers.
news

Lions awarded three compensatory draft picks

The Detroit Lions were awarded three compensatory draft picks, including a third-round selection.
Advertising