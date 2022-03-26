MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency affects selections

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports:

Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (No. 2)

Why: Walker may physically remind John Dorsey of Myles Garrett and although he has a lot of work to do in order to become as skilled of a pass rusher, it is difficult to overlook the traits.

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (No. 32)

Why: After his performance at the NFL Combine, Cine has emerged as a possible first round pick. His play on tape matches his athletic traits. With Detroit missing out on the top safeties in free agency, the Bulldog could be an option for the second first-round choice after selecting Walker No. 2 overall.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (No. 2)

Why: Hutchinson to the Lions seemed like the surest thing among the top 5 picks, but that's no longer the case with Jacksonville addressing its offensive line through free agency. Detroit loses out on Hutchinson but still gets its potential All-Pro pass rusher in Thibodeaux.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Why: Ridder put himself firmly in the first-round conversation by showcasing his eye-popping athleticism and faring well in the on-field workouts. He could be the successor to Jared Goff assuming the latter doesn't greatly improve in Year 2 in Detroit.

Nate Davis, USA Today:

Travon Walker, DL, Georgia

Why: A scheme-diverse, explosive (4.51 40 time and 35½-inch vertical leap), 6-5, 272-pounder, Walker can pretty much do it all – from applying pressure to shutting down run lanes, to dropping into coverage."

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Why: He's not big (6-2, 212), though might be a different story if you could measure his heart. He's also got sizable arm strength and athleticism and might be the kind of guy you want to invest in for a year – or at least part of a season – before unleashing him.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News:

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: The Lions are prime candidates to trade down now given they also hold No. 32 later in the first round and would benefit from stockpiling picks to build on overall team needs. Should they stay, Hamilton makes the most sense as an immediate impact player to clean up the back end of Aaron Glenn's defense.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 32)

Why: Corral makes the most sense here with Ridder off the board.

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus:

Ikem Ekwonu, T, N.C. State (No. 2)

Why: You want the best run-blocking offensive line in the NFL? Because you just got it. Ekwonu can slot in at guard immediately while developing to be Taylor Decker's eventual replacement at left tackle. The Power Five leader in big-time blocks would create a juggernaut offensive line in Detroit.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (No. 32)

Why: The Lions now remake their receiving room with one speedster in DJ Chark in and one power forward in Burks. Burks has been one of the best YAC receivers in the country, averaging 9.3 yards after the catch per reception last year.

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus:

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: Hamilton's combine performance wasn't "out of this world," but it certainly shouldn't hurt one of the most versatile players in the class, who has received unanimous praise from league sources.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (No. 32)