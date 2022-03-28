Meet the Prospect: Jermaine Johnson II

How he fits: I haven't seen a player dominate the Senior Bowl like Johnson did this offseason since Aaron Donald in 2014. They are different type of players, but Johnson was that good.

He parlayed that into a good Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, cementing his status as a first-round pick. But just how high will he go? It could be higher than people think.

Johnson is big, long, fast, and is coming off a junior season at Florida State where he notched 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss to go along with 70 tackles. He plays the run just as well as he rushes the passer.

Teams can never have too many good pass rushers, and the Lions are still looking to add to the edge of their defense, even with the re-signing of Charles Harris and the expected return of Romeo Okwara off last year's Achilles Injury.