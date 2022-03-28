Meet the Prospect: Jermaine Johnson II

Name: Jermaine Johnson II

Position: Edge rusher

School: Florida State

Ht/Wt: 6-5, 254

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: 32 inches

Broad: 125 inches

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

How he fits: I haven't seen a player dominate the Senior Bowl like Johnson did this offseason since Aaron Donald in 2014. They are different type of players, but Johnson was that good.

He parlayed that into a good Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, cementing his status as a first-round pick. But just how high will he go? It could be higher than people think.

Johnson is big, long, fast, and is coming off a junior season at Florida State where he notched 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss to go along with 70 tackles. He plays the run just as well as he rushes the passer.

Teams can never have too many good pass rushers, and the Lions are still looking to add to the edge of their defense, even with the re-signing of Charles Harris and the expected return of Romeo Okwara off last year's Achilles Injury.

Johnson's size and strength will allow him to play in both odd and even fronts. When it's all said and done, he could end up being the best edge rusher in this class.

Key observations: Johnson transferred to Florida State after playing two seasons at Georgia and became the first player in ACC history to earn defensive or offensive player of the year honors in his first season with an ACC program.

He led the ACC in tackles for loss and sacks, which were the most at FSU since Demarcus Walker in 2016. Johnson ranked sixth nationally in sacks and eighth in tackles for loss.

What they had to say about him: "Johnson went to Mobile as the top defensive player on the roster and left the same way, dominating throughout the week," Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote of Johnson. "The Georgia transfer bet on himself and became the alpha of the Seminoles' defensive line in 2021, leading the ACC in tackles for loss (18.0) and sacks (12.0). Johnson has the length, agility and active hands that lead to disruption as both a pass rusher and run defender and projects as an every-down NFL starter."

How he stacks up: Johnson comes in at No. 15 in Brugler's ranking of the Top 100 players in this draft. He's No. 11 in Daniel Jeremiah's latest ranking of the Top 50 players, and comes in at No. 10 on Scout Inc's prospect rankings.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid recently released their Top 5 players at each position, and all four list Johnson as the fourth best pass rusher in this draft behind Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) and Travon Walker (Georgia).

What he had to say: "I'm a pass rusher," Johnson said of his position versatility. "Different schemes call for different things. That's 3-4, 4-3, I've played both. As long as I'm outside that tackle, I think I can be a headache for offenses.

"I'm vicious. I'm physical. I'll be on you the entire game. I play 90 like I play the first play of the game. You look at my film, that's pretty evident. I don't give up. I remind myself that I am the best player on that football field."

