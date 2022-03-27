TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

5. North Carolina, Mon., March 28
Who to watch: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was in the headlines last week after an impressive pro day on Liberty's campus. Can Sam Howell generate the same kind of buzz this week with an impressive workout of his own in Chapel Hill? Howell threw at the Combine but didn't do other drills because of a nagging calf injury suffered at the Senior Bowl. He'll have to test and throw at this pro day.
Also keep an eye on: G Joshua Ezeudu, LB Jeremiah Gemmel, G Marcus McKethan, RB Ty Chandler
Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2022 free agency.
4. Washington, Tues., March 29
Who to watch: This is a big day for tight end Cade Otton, who most consider in the group of top tight ends available in this class. Otton was rehabbing an ankle injury at the Combine, so he's expected to run and do all his testing at Washington's pro day.
Also keep an eye on: CB Trent McDuffie, CB Kyler Gordon, C Luke Wattenberg
3. Florida State, Tues., March 29
Who to watch: Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II is one of my favorite players in this draft. Size, length, speed, production, Johnson has it all, and I wouldn't be surprised at all if he's a Top 10 pick. He has to bench and do some agility testing at his pro day, but between the Senior Bowl and the Combine, he's shown all the signs of potentially being a dominant pass rusher at the next level.
Also keep an eye on: RB Jashaun Corbin
2. Oregon, Fri., April 1
Who to watch: Kayvon Thibodeaux opted not to test beyond the 40-yard dash (4.58) and the bench press (27 reps) at the Combine, so some of the other testing numbers and on-field drills will be important for him. How position versatile is he?
Also keep an eye on: S Verone McKinley III, WR Devon Williams, CB Mykael Wright, RB CJ Verdell, WR Johnny Johnson III
View photos of NFL prospect Kyle Hamilton.
1. Alabama, Wed., March 30
Who to watch: Who will be the first offensive tackle off the board? Will it be Alabama's Evan Neal or N.C. State's Ickey Ekwonu? Neal didn't take part in the testing at the Combine, so this is a big day for him and for teams who want to compare the measurables between him and Ekwonu, who had a really nice Combine performance.
Also keep an eye on: WR Jameson Williams, LB Christian Harris, DT Phidarian Mathis, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, RB Brian Robinson, WR John Metchie, Edge Christopher Allen, CB Joshua Jobe, DT LaBryan Ray, WR Slade Bolden