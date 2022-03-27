TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Who to watch: This is a big day for tight end Cade Otton, who most consider in the group of top tight ends available in this class. Otton was rehabbing an ankle injury at the Combine, so he's expected to run and do all his testing at Washington's pro day.

Who to watch: Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II is one of my favorite players in this draft. Size, length, speed, production, Johnson has it all, and I wouldn't be surprised at all if he's a Top 10 pick. He has to bench and do some agility testing at his pro day, but between the Senior Bowl and the Combine, he's shown all the signs of potentially being a dominant pass rusher at the next level.