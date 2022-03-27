TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Mar 27, 2022 at 08:22 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

5. North Carolina, Mon., March 28

Who to watch: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was in the headlines last week after an impressive pro day on Liberty's campus. Can Sam Howell generate the same kind of buzz this week with an impressive workout of his own in Chapel Hill? Howell threw at the Combine but didn't do other drills because of a nagging calf injury suffered at the Senior Bowl. He'll have to test and throw at this pro day.

Also keep an eye on: G Joshua Ezeudu, LB Jeremiah Gemmel, G Marcus McKethan, RB Ty Chandler

Behind the scenes: 2022 Lions free agency

Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2022 free agency.

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes talking with Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes talking with Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 39

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 39

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 39

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) signing his extension contract on February 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) signing his extension contract on February 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) re-signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) re-signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson about his contract re-sign at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson about his contract re-sign at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 39

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) chatting with Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) chatting with Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 39

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during his press conference in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during his press conference in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Washington, Tues., March 29

Who to watch: This is a big day for tight end Cade Otton, who most consider in the group of top tight ends available in this class. Otton was rehabbing an ankle injury at the Combine, so he's expected to run and do all his testing at Washington's pro day.

Also keep an eye on: CB Trent McDuffie, CB Kyler Gordon, C Luke Wattenberg

3. Florida State, Tues., March 29

Who to watch: Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II is one of my favorite players in this draft. Size, length, speed, production, Johnson has it all, and I wouldn't be surprised at all if he's a Top 10 pick. He has to bench and do some agility testing at his pro day, but between the Senior Bowl and the Combine, he's shown all the signs of potentially being a dominant pass rusher at the next level.

Also keep an eye on: RB Jashaun Corbin

Related Links

2. Oregon, Fri., April 1

Who to watch: Kayvon Thibodeaux opted not to test beyond the 40-yard dash (4.58) and the bench press (27 reps) at the Combine, so some of the other testing numbers and on-field drills will be important for him. How position versatile is he?

Also keep an eye on: S Verone McKinley III, WR Devon Williams, CB Mykael Wright, RB CJ Verdell, WR Johnny Johnson III

Meet the Prospect: Kayvon Thibodeaux

View photos of NFL prospect Kyle Hamilton.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
1 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures before a play during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
2 / 10

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures before a play during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
3 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the edge during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
4 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the edge during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) sacked California quarterback Chase Garbers (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
5 / 10

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) sacked California quarterback Chase Garbers (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the edge on defense during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ryan Kang via AP)
6 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the edge on defense during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
7 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) is tackled by Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
8 / 10

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) is tackled by Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell, left, looks downfield under pressure from Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
9 / 10

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell, left, looks downfield under pressure from Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Chris Pietsch/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
10 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. Alabama, Wed., March 30

Who to watch: Who will be the first offensive tackle off the board? Will it be Alabama's Evan Neal or N.C. State's Ickey Ekwonu? Neal didn't take part in the testing at the Combine, so this is a big day for him and for teams who want to compare the measurables between him and Ekwonu, who had a really nice Combine performance.

Also keep an eye on: WR Jameson Williams, LB Christian Harris, DT Phidarian Mathis, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, RB Brian Robinson, WR John Metchie, Edge Christopher Allen, CB Joshua Jobe, DT LaBryan Ray, WR Slade Bolden

Related Content

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency affects selections

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Davis on returning to Detroit: 'This is the place that pretty much raised me'

Linebacker Jarrad Davis returned to Detroit Friday to sign with the Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Get to know defensive end prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux.
news

Hughes likes the plan & opportunity Lions coaches have for him

Cornerback Mike Hughes signed with the Detroit Lions for the opportunity to compete for playing time.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kyle Hamilton

Get to know safety prospect Kyle Hamilton.
news

TWENTYMAN: Lions have options at edge rusher in stacked 2022 draft class

Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux aren't the only edge rushers that could interest the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Meet the Prospect: Aidan Hutchinson

Get to know defensive end prospect Aidan Hutchinson.
news

TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 6 NFL pro days to watch this week.
news

Raymond on re-signing: It's a blessing to continue this opportunity in Detroit

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond, a key contributor on offense and special teams for the Detroit Lions last season, re-signed with the team Friday.
news

Culture & family brought new Lions WR DJ Chark to Detroit

A good culture and a feeling of family were two of the main reasons WR DJ Chark wanted to sign in Detroit.
news

Lions release OLB Trey Flowers

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have released OLB Trey Flowers.
Advertising