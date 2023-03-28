Campbell embracing higher expectations for Detroit Lions

"It's about raising expectations, you know?" Campbell said. "We got to be thinking that way, and everything we do has to be with that type of purpose. Our standard has always been about winning, man. You're trying to win every game, but ultimately, I think to take the next step, man, you're shooting for the division.

"You win the division, and you get a home game, then the rest takes care of itself. That's the next part of the process. Every team should want to go to the Super Bowl every year. So, two years ago, of course ... but I think we're positioned much better to swing with the big boys this year. Now I can't tell ya what that means in win totals, but that is the goal, man. We've got to go get this division."

The NFC North division is in transition.