Lions offseason questions: Bold predictions

Mike O'Hara: Lions will play meaningful games in December

My bold prediction for the Lions is that they'll do the reverse of 2019.

They lost their last nine games in 2019 and were out of playoff contention by Thanksgiving Day.

They won't win their last nine this year, but their last five games in December will be meaningful, with a playoff berth on the line.

The closing schedule favors the Lions to make a run. After a Week 13 road game with the Bears, they play three of the last four at home: Home with the Packers, on the road with the Titans, then home with the Bucs and Vikings.

One addition to the bold prediction: Matthew Stafford outplays Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady to set up a final-game showdown with the Vikings on Jan. 3.

Tori Petry: Lions will have a top 5 secondary

Going into the 2019 season, Quandre Diggs and Darius Slay were the faces of the Lions secondary. While Detroit has moved on from those big names, the very different secondary they'll be starting 2020 with is a much more complete unit. The Lions drafted the best corner in the draft to anchor one side, and signed a proven veteran to cover the other.

Tracy Walker showed promise before his injury in 2019, and Duron Harmon brings a wealth of knowledge of Matt Patricia's system to the table - not to mention having one of the best slot corners in the league in Justin Coleman. This group has the potential to swing games in Detroit's favor with big plays.

