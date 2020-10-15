NOTEBOOK: Lions-Jaguars to feature 2020 Draft's top 2 cornerbacks

DECKER'S GOOD START

Consistency is a term we've heard a lot from Lions coaches over the last few weeks as they try to find the right buttons to push to help the Lions become a more consistent team on both sides of the ball.

It was also a term Patricia used Thursday in describing the play of left tackle Taylor Decker so far this season. Decker hasn't allowed a sack in any of Detroit's first four games, and he's been credited with allowing just 11 pressures overall against some tough defensive fronts in Chicago, Green Bay, Arizona and New Orleans. Decker is currently the eighth highest graded tackle in football by PFF.

"I think Taylor – he's done a great job over the last couple years of just constantly getting better, improving and building on top of that," Patricia said.

"Really, early in training camp there was a lot of – he and Trey Flowers just working against each other, and I would say (they are) two of the guys that are more technically sound that we have on our team, more fundamentally sound, and you can just see the improvement that those two were making as the training camp went on, just working against each other at that high level every day.

"I think (Decker) carried that over into the season really well. I think there's definitely some things that we have to improve, but I think he's been consistent, I would agree with you on that. I think he's done a great job."