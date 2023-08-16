TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Jaguars joint practice Day 1 observations

Walking it off: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown came up limping when two Jaguars defenders landed on him after making a catch in the end zone early in practice. St. Brown ran several sprints but did not return to practice. – Mike O'Hara
Walking out of practice: The receiver corps was dealt another blow a little later in practice Wednesday when Jameson Williams grabbed his right hamstring while running a deep route down the right sideline. Williams left practice and did not return. – Tim Twentyman
Catching on: Rookie wide receiver Chase Cota made a good impression in last week's preseason game with four catches for 60 yards. He made another good impression Wednesday with a good catch on a deep ball. Cota is an undrafted free agent from Oregon. – Mike O'Hara
More opportunity: Mike is right on about Cota. He practiced well Wednesday and took advantage of getting some first-team reps with St. Brown and Williams not taking part in most of practice. I also thought Kalif Raymond was terrific filling in for St. Brown in the slot all day. Raymond can play any receiver spot, and after St. Brown left he was definitely the go-to guy for Jared Goff in both team and 7-on-7 periods. – Tim Twentyman
Playmaker: Veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson brings an infectious energy to practice that everyone feeds off. He also brings playmaking ability. He put a lick on former Lion Jamal Agnew that jarred the ball loose and was picked up by cornerback Cam Sutton and returned for a touchdown. Gardner-Johnson forced two fumbles during practice in what was a great day for him. He let the Jaguars' offense know he was having a good practice too. The Lions are hoping for plenty more plays like that from Gardner-Johnson throughout the course of the season. – Tim Twentyman
Sticking out: During these joint practices I usually focus on the Lions' offense one day and the defense the next because it's just too much to try and watch both fields at the same time. One player on Jacksonville's defense who stood out to me Wednesday was second-year linebacker Devin Lloyd. He had a one-handed interception off Jared Goff and a couple pass breakups and was all over the field. Nice player. I really liked him coming out of the NFL Draft. – Tim Twentyman
Big-play offense: Jacksonville is a great opponent for the Lions' defense to practice against the next couple days because of the quarterback and skill weapons they possess. The Jaguars hit for a couple big plays in team periods, including a Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley bomb down the right sideline, but from what I watched of the defense it looked like they were flying around and making their fair share of plays too. I'll keep a closer eye on the defense Thursday. – Tim Twentyman
Dynamic duo: Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs just keeps making plays each and every day. He had a catch and run down the right sideline for a big gain and a red zone score where he beat a trailing linebacker to the pylon after a catch. He's going to catch a lot of passes this year. I also thought veteran David Montgomery was pretty good too. He's a crafty runner and made some nice plays in the passing game. Lions fans should be excited about this tandem playing behind this offensive line. – Tim Twentyman