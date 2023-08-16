TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Jaguars joint practice Day 1 observations

Playmaker: Veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson brings an infectious energy to practice that everyone feeds off. He also brings playmaking ability. He put a lick on former Lion Jamal Agnew that jarred the ball loose and was picked up by cornerback Cam Sutton and returned for a touchdown. Gardner-Johnson forced two fumbles during practice in what was a great day for him. He let the Jaguars' offense know he was having a good practice too. The Lions are hoping for plenty more plays like that from Gardner-Johnson throughout the course of the season. – Tim Twentyman