New contract won't change Raymond's work ethic & mindset

Detroit Lions veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond is one of the best examples in the NFL of hard work paying off.

There isn't a player on the roster outside of maybe Amon-Ra St. Brown who works as hard at his craft as Raymond does, and the seventh-year receiver was rewarded last week with a two-year extension worth a reported $14 million that keeps him a Lion through the 2025 season.

It's a well-deserved extension for Detroit's No. 2 receiver last year and one of the top punt returners in the NFL. Raymond is coming off a 2022 campaign where he caught 47 passes for 616 yards and had a 13.2-yard average per punt return with a touchdown.