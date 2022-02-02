Lions coaches encouraging Connor Heyward to embrace his versatility

MOBILE – Coaches and general managers say all the time that the more a player can do, the more value they have when there are only 53 spots available on an NFL roster.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has talked often about players like Jason Cabinda, who bring so much to the team. Cabinda can play fullback, H-back and tight end, and do them all at a high level.

Down here at the Senior Bowl, the Lions are trying to find out if Michigan State fullback Connor Heyward can be the same kind of player. Heyward, who is the younger brother of Steelers Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, played in 49 career games at Michigan State with 28 starts at both running back and tight end.