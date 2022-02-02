TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 2 observations

Rainy conditions: It was a cool and rainy day in Mobile on Wednesday, which means the players had to navigate wet conditions and a slick field at Hancock Whitney Stadium. It was a good opportunity to evaluate the quarterbacks and skill position players on how they handle the conditions. Let's just say there were more drops and fumbled balls today than at Tuesday's practice.

"Does it bother them?" Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell said of what he was looking for from the American Team QBs in the rain Wednesday. "They want to compete and they want to get out here and show what they can do and let's see how much these conditions affect them. I thought about that earlier. How are these guys going to respond? Are they going to complain about it? Sometimes on Sunday it's like this, so you have to be able to perform in these conditions as well."