KEY QUESTIONS: What is Campbell's focus at the Senior Bowl this week?

"We're doing it. We've began to do that," he said. "We'll go through this process over the next month. You start to figure out. 'What do we really need help at?'"

He said the next step is figuring out the best way to address it, whether that's via free agency or the draft. And then he said it's also important for not only the players to improve year over year, but he and his staff improve as well. That's where Campbell seems to be really excited because he thinks he has a coaching staff that wants to be better in 2022.