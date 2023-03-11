Lions expecting big things from Jameson Williams in Year 2

Williams averaged 35.2 yards on 10 kick returns in 2021 for Alabama and returned two for touchdowns, despite being one of the best receivers in the college game at the time.

"He's done it. I mean, when you talk to him — there's one thing I love about him. Like, he wants to do everything," Fipp said. "The guy loves playing. 'Be a gunner. I'll be a gunner. I want to be the punt returner, too. I got kick return, too, I would have housed that one.' And I think the great players are like that, and they want to do all that stuff. So, we'll just see how it goes."