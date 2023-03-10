Lions offseason questions: Positions of need

The 2023 Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine are in the books, and the Detroit Lions now turn the page to free agency and the NFL Draft.
It's the perfect time to reshape the roster and get the team ready for the 2023 season.
What is the Lions' biggest position of need? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Cornerback
General manager Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the talent and depth at cornerback this offseason, and I think he'll use both free agency and the draft to accomplish that. Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs return, but Mike Hughes, Will Harris, Amani Oruwariye and Bobby Price are all headed toward free agency.
Consider this: The Lions were 32nd in the NFL in yards per play allowed (6.2) last season, 30th in 20-yard completions allowed (60), 25th in opponent overall passer rating 94.2 and 31st in opponent passer rating on passes that travelled at least 21 yards in the air (114.0).
Mike O'Hara: Defensive tackle
Defensive tackle stands out as a position of greatest need. Nothing would make a bigger impact than adding a versatile lineman who can dominate the interior and disrupt the opponent's offense. It would help make everybody better.
PJ's Pick: Running back
There are obvious needs on defense, but the Lions have made it clear they want to run the ball efficiently. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has said there's untapped potential in his run scheme, with plenty of four or five-yard runs from last season that he believes should have gone for double the gains. With a free agent class full of productive starters and the deepest draft class at the position in recent memory, the opportunity is there for the Lions to find a player who can help Johnson take things to the next level.
Defense wins playoff games and championships, but scoring points does too.
Editor's Pick: Linebacker
My first thought was cornerback, but for variety's sake I'll highlight the next level of the defense. Alex Anzalone, a starter at linebacker and snap leader on defense, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Anzalone recorded 125 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, so if he signs elsewhere this offseason, that's a lot of production to replace.
Rookie Malcom Rodriguez and second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes showed flashes last season, but there's still room to add talent and depth to the position.