Lions offseason questions: Positions of need

Mike O'Hara: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle stands out as a position of greatest need. Nothing would make a bigger impact than adding a versatile lineman who can dominate the interior and disrupt the opponent's offense. It would help make everybody better.

PJ's Pick: Running back

There are obvious needs on defense, but the Lions have made it clear they want to run the ball efficiently. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has said there's untapped potential in his run scheme, with plenty of four or five-yard runs from last season that he believes should have gone for double the gains. With a free agent class full of productive starters and the deepest draft class at the position in recent memory, the opportunity is there for the Lions to find a player who can help Johnson take things to the next level.