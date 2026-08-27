LIONS DAILY: Rookie Keith Abney talks slot blitz, starting job

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Chris Solari | August 27, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi Richard | August 27, 2026
The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | August 27, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | USA | August 26, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | August 26, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 26, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 26, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | August 26, 2026
Detroit Lions camp observations: Offense scores two long TDs, but undone by pre-snap penalties in game-ending situation
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 26, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 27, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 27, 2026
WXYZ (ABC) | August 27, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | August 27, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | August 27, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | August 26, 2026
FOX 2 The Sports Office - Can the Lions make it to the Super Bowl and current roster predictions pt.1
WJBKDT (FOX) | August 26, 2026
WWJ (CBS) | August 26, 2026
Brad Galli Show | YouTube | August 26, 2026
Fox Sports | Henry McKenna | August 26, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 26, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | August 26, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 26, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 26, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 26, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Kory Woods | August 26, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 26, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 26, 2026
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 26, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 26, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 26, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 26, 2026