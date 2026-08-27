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The Daily Drive

LIONS DAILY: Rookie Keith Abney talks slot blitz, starting job

Aug 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Trent Fraley leading Michigan State football, like his dad with Lions

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Chris Solari | August 27, 2026

Nolan Bianchi and Richard Silva project Detroit Lions' 53-man roster

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi Richard | August 27, 2026

Why the Lions feel ‘really good’ about their defensive line

The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | August 27, 2026

Lions observations: Rookie Keith Abney talks slot blitz, starting job

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | USA | August 26, 2026

Lions' Nick Whiteside gets snaps at safety: 'Whatever the coaches ask'

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | August 26, 2026

Lions training camp observations: Juice Scruggs 'in control'

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 26, 2026

Lions veteran quickly making his presence felt in competitive linebacker room

MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 26, 2026

Observations: Lions back off for lighter day after intense padded practice

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | August 26, 2026

Detroit Lions camp observations: Offense scores two long TDs, but undone by pre-snap penalties in game-ending situation

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 26, 2026

Detroit Lions mailbag: Is the defense finally good?

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 27, 2026

Discussion: Who has been the biggest surprise of Detroit Lions training camp?

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 27, 2026

7 News Detroit - Final Lions roster spots up for grabs

WXYZ (ABC) | August 27, 2026

Fox 2 News Morning - Head Coach Dan Campbell watching Saturday's preseason game closely

WJBKDT (FOX) | August 27, 2026

Local 4 News - Lions brace for Sunday's roster cutdown

WDIV (NBC) | August 27, 2026

FOX 2 The Sports Office - Lions current roster prediction pt.2

WJBKDT (FOX) | August 26, 2026

FOX 2 The Sports Office - Can the Lions make it to the Super Bowl and current roster predictions pt.1

WJBKDT (FOX) | August 26, 2026

CBS News Detroit - Lions prepare for final preseason game

WWJ (CBS) | August 26, 2026

Everybody in Lions camp is talking about the defensive line: say hello to a strength of the team

Brad Galli Show | YouTube | August 26, 2026

Inside The Unspoken Telepathy Driving Jared Goff And Amon-Ra St. Brown's Connection

Fox Sports | Henry McKenna | August 26, 2026

Lions CB Christian Izien may miss opener, putting nickel job in doubt

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 26, 2026

Ahmed Hassanein, Derrick Moore among Lions absent from practice

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | August 26, 2026

Christian Izien, Lions DB, could miss season opener vs. Saints

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 26, 2026

Rookie edge defender, rising DL miss latest Detroit Lions practice

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 26, 2026

Push for final spots on Lions DL is ‘most interesting’ battle to Dan Campbell

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 26, 2026

Lions WR embraces pressure as final roster decision nears

MLive.com (MI) | Kory Woods | August 26, 2026

Versatile Lions DB might not be ready for Week 1 vs. Saints

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 26, 2026

‘Feel like the season’: Intense practices help versatile Lions CB find his groove

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 26, 2026

Quick hitters: Izien could miss season-opener, Nowaski avoids more serious knee injury

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 26, 2026

Lions training camp injury report: 2 EDGEs miss practice

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 26, 2026

Lions injury updates: Christian Izien could miss season opener

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 26, 2026

NFL top 100 of 2026: Where each Detroit Lions player ranked

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 26, 2026

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