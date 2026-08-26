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The Daily Drive

LIONS DAILY: New 'Rivalries' alternate jersey for Detroit unveiled

Aug 26, 2026 at 10:33 AM

Detroit Lions see both sides on debate over pros returning to college

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 26, 2026

Lions camp observations: Aidan Hutchinson destroys another practice

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 25, 2026

Kareem Hunt, former Pro Bowl RB, visits Detroit Lions

Detroit Free Press | Rainer Sabin | August 25, 2026

Niyo: Lions' "Rock" ready for starting role in secondary

Detroit News, The (MI) | John Niyo | August 25, 2026

Lions training camp observations: All eyes on DL entering final week

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 25, 2026

Versatility of 'smart, strong' defender has Dan Campbell intrigued

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | August 25, 2026

Observations: Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson blows up another end-of-practice situation

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 25, 2026

Detroit Lions host 2 players for tryouts, and former Pro Bowl RB for visit

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 25, 2026

Detroit Lions host RB Kareem Hunt, try out two cornerbacks

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026

Detroit Lions training camp Day 17 observations: Takeaways from each drill

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026

Fox 2 News - Lions unveil new 'Defend the Den' uniform

WJBKDT (FOX) | August 26, 2026

Local 4 News at 11 - Lions unveil new alternate uniforms

WDIV (NBC) | August 26, 2026

CBS News Detroit at 5am - Lions unveil new 'Rivalries' uniforms

WWJ (CBS) | August 26, 2026

Fox 2 News - Lions prepare for preseason finale

WJBKDT (FOX) | August 25, 2026

7 News Detroit at 4pm – Lions enter final week of preseason

WXYZ (ABC) | August 25, 2026

Sam LaPorta (hip injury) returns to practice, giving Lions huge boost

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | August 25, 2026

Lions injury updates on Kerby Joseph, Damone Clark, Thomas Harper

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | August 25, 2026

NBA star Devin Booker releases Detroit Lions-themed sneaker

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Jared Ramsey | August 25, 2026

Lions reveal new rivalry uniform that looks like Panthers jersey

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 25, 2026

Lions injury updates: Sam LaPorta returns to practice

Detroit News, The (MI) | Richard Silva | August 25, 2026

Lions linebacker out 'indefinitely'; Kerby Joseph still away from team

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 25, 2026

New 'Rivalries' alternate jersey for Detroit Lions unveiled

Detroit News, The (MI) | Richard Silva | August 25, 2026

Detroit Lions get star TE back at practice as 3 others exit early

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 25, 2026

Lions add OL depth with three practices left in training camp

MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 25, 2026

Lions’ Dan Campbell on NFL rookies returning to college: ‘It’s crazy’

MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 25, 2026

Lions LB out indefinitely while safety isn’t expected back for preseason finale

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | August 25, 2026

Lions backup QB conversation heads into crucial final week before roster cuts

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | August 25, 2026

Former Lions WR, Detroit native, retires after 11 NFL seasons

MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 25, 2026

Lions unveil new ‘Defend the Den’ uniforms for rivalry matchup

MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 25, 2026

Lions unveil new rivalry uniforms

ESPN.com | August 25, 2026

NFL Rivalries uniforms 2026: Designs, debuts and details

ESPN.com | Anthony Gharib | August 25, 2026

First look at NFL’s new ‘Rivalries’ jerseys: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Packers, Colts

The New York Times | Jonathan Jones | August 25, 2026

Lions camp observations: LaPorta and Bartch return, Hutchinson wreaks more havoc, and Scruggs settling in at center

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 25, 2026

Detroit Lions, Nike unveil new rivalry uniform for Week 8 matchup with Vikings

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 25, 2026

Quick hitters: Clark and Harper injury updates, and where Lions’ roster battles remain most up in the air

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 25, 2026

Lions injury news: Sam LaPorta returns, Detroit short on safeties

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026

Detroit Lions sign C Gus Hartwig; Damone Clark to IR

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | August 25, 2026

Detroit Lions injury updates: Veteran LB out ‘indefinitely’

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026

Detroit Lions roster bubble predictions: Big decision coming at linebacker

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026

Detroit Lions new 2026 ‘Rivalries’ uniform leaked?

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026

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