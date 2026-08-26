LIONS DAILY: New 'Rivalries' alternate jersey for Detroit unveiled

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 26, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 25, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Rainer Sabin | August 25, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | John Niyo | August 25, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 25, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | August 25, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 25, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 25, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | August 26, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | August 26, 2026
WWJ (CBS) | August 26, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | August 25, 2026
WXYZ (ABC) | August 25, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | August 25, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Dave Birkett | August 25, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Jared Ramsey | August 25, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 25, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | Richard Silva | August 25, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 25, 2026
Detroit News, The (MI) | Richard Silva | August 25, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 25, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 25, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 25, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | August 25, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | August 25, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 25, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 25, 2026
ESPN.com | August 25, 2026
ESPN.com | Anthony Gharib | August 25, 2026
The New York Times | Jonathan Jones | August 25, 2026
Lions camp observations: LaPorta and Bartch return, Hutchinson wreaks more havoc, and Scruggs settling in at center
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 25, 2026
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 25, 2026
Quick hitters: Clark and Harper injury updates, and where Lions’ roster battles remain most up in the air
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 25, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | August 25, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 25, 2026