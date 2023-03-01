TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Wingspan: Tyree Wilson is one of the top overall athletes in the draft. The Texas Tech pass rusher is a potential player who could interest the Lions at No. 6. He's 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and has an 86-inch wingspan, which he showed off Wednesday when speaking to the media.

NFC North: A couple quick headlines from around the NFC North. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they are hopeful to have some answers from QB Aaron Rodgers and his future plans before the start of free agency in mid-March but there's no formal deadline on the situation. Gutekunst did say the team feels QB Jordan Love is ready to be a starter. Bears GM Ryan Poles said the team is leaning toward trading the No. 1 pick right now because of the confidence they have in QB Justin Fields going into his third season and the assets they could gain with such a move.

Trading within the division: Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah when asked about recent trades within the division with GM Brad Holmes and the Lions:

"I know that, ultimately, your first path to the playoffs is winning your division, right? So you never want, obviously, make your division stronger," Adofo-Mensah said Tuesday. "But ultimately, the best path I have to the playoffs is putting the best team on the field. So that's where that starts.