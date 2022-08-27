Lions at Steelers: How to watch, listen and follow

Aug 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The Detroit Lions square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at newly-named Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday, August 28 at 4:30 p.m. EST. This is the second consecutive year the Lions travel to Pittsburgh for a preseason matchup, but the first without the famous ketchup bottles overlooking the playing field. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

Gameday-16x9-PIT

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel
  • Analyst: Charles Davis

Postgame: Watch LIVE press conferences immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on www.DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Hear from head coach, quarterback and star of the game.

LISTEN LIVE:

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

Tune-In-16x9-PIT

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: What to expect from Lions' offense as regular season nears

The Detroit Lions' offense has a chance to be versatile and explosive, featuring one of the best offensive lines in football and plenty of skill-position weapons.

news

TIM AND MIKE: August 26 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Kelvin Sheppard keeps his hair, keeps his faith to be himself as coach

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 14: Taylor Decker talking Lions offense & a final preseason preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions tackle Taylor Decker to discuss the expectations for the offensive line in 2022.

Advertising