Lions at Steelers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at newly-named Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday, August 28 at 4:30 p.m. EST. This is the second consecutive year the Lions travel to Pittsburgh for a preseason matchup, but the first without the famous ketchup bottles overlooking the playing field. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel
- Analyst: Charles Davis
Postgame: Watch LIVE press conferences immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on www.DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Hear from head coach, quarterback and star of the game.
LISTEN LIVE:
Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.
For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels: