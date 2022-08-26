Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 14: Taylor Decker talking Lions offense & a final preseason preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down five things he's watching in Sunday's preseason finale as the Detroit Lions travel to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. With final roster cuts coming next Tuesday and the Lions' starters playing the first half, there's plenty to keep an eye on, including the backup QB competition between Tim Boyle and David Blough, how the starting defense looks against Najee Harris and which reserve wide receivers make the roster. After Tim previews this Sunday's game, Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker joins the show to talk about the expectations for the star-studded offensive line, Ben Johnson's first camp as offensive coordinator and the hype surrounding running back D’Andre Swift.