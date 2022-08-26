Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 14: Taylor Decker talking Lions offense & a final preseason preview

Aug 26, 2022 at 07:44 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down five things he's watching in Sunday's preseason finale as the Detroit Lions travel to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. With final roster cuts coming next Tuesday and the Lions' starters playing the first half, there's plenty to keep an eye on, including the backup QB competition between Tim Boyle and David Blough, how the starting defense looks against Najee Harris and which reserve wide receivers make the roster. After Tim previews this Sunday's game, Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker joins the show to talk about the expectations for the star-studded offensive line, Ben Johnson's first camp as offensive coordinator and the hype surrounding running back D’Andre Swift.

Highlights include:

  • 0:00-0:26: Podcast introduction
  • 0:27-17:26: What to watch for in Lions/Steelers and previewing the final roster cuts
  • 17:27-33:36: Taylor Decker on the offensive line, Jared Goff, Ben Johnson and D’Andre Swift

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts 2022 Preseason Week 2 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 27-26 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 13: Lions/Colts joint practice recap & safety talk with Glover Quin

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to break down joint practices and Glover Quin to talk Lions safeties.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons 2022 Preseason Week 1 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 27-23 preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 12: Barry Sanders, Charles Harris & a 2022 preseason opener preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Barry Sanders, Charles Harris and Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 11: Training camp first impressions with Kevin Clark and Jim Miller

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by The Ringer's Kevin Clark and SiriusXM NFL's Jim Miller to break down Lions camp.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 10: Five position battles to watch during Lions training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down five position groups he's watching next week as the Detroit Lions open training camp.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 9: Seth Ryan previews Lions offense heading into training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan to break down the Lions wide receivers.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 8: Special teams behind the scenes with Jett Modkins

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 7: Michael Brockers gives an inside look at the Lions' d-line room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Lions defensive end Michael Brockers joins the show to discuss his role as a mentor to the rest of the defensive line.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 6: Wrapping up the Lions' 2022 offseason program

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to wrap up the spring practices.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 5: Antwaan Randle El details Lions' revamped wide receiver room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Antwaan Randle El for an in-depth look at the wide receiver room

