Lions at Colts: How to watch, listen and follow

After two joint practices, the Detroit Lions are headed to Lucas Oil Stadium to square off against the Indianapolis Colts for their first preseason road trip. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: Lions TV Network & NFL Network
- Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin
- Analyst: Devin Gardner
- Sideline Reporter: Dannie Rogers
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
Postgame: Watch LIVE press conferences immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on www.DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Hear from head coach, quarterback and star of the game.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.
For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels: