Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 13: Lions/Colts joint practice recap & safety talk with Glover Quin

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara are on location in Indianapolis to break down the two joint practices between the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts ahead of Saturday's preseason game. The two discuss how the Lions offense and defense performed against the Colts, Aidan Hutchinson's reps against the Colts' offensive line and the impact sixth-round rookie Malcolm Rodriguez has had on the Lions' linebacker room. After Tim and Mike preview Saturday's game, Tim is joined by former Lions All-Pro safety Glover Quin to talk about the development of Lions safety Tracy Walker and what to expect from Detroit's secondary in 2022.