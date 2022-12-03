Lions activate WR Jameson Williams (NFI) & DL Romeo Okwara (PUP)

"Certainly, the speed does pop out," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. "Hopefully we can keep getting him more reps, and as he's getting acclimated, and we'll see where that takes us.

"But honestly, I've been more impressed in anything – once he gets in between those white lines, his demeanor is all about football. It's what we thought we were getting when we drafted him back in the spring, and that's held true. The guy loves the game, and you can just see him light up, and he's all about ball."

Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for Alabama. Four of those 15 touchdowns came from 70-plus yards, while the other 11 were all from 30-plus yards. He's a big play waiting to happen.