Lions at Jets: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 17, 2022 at 06:44 AM
After three games at home, the Lions return to East Rutherford, New Jersey for a matchup against Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec 18. Detroit looks to win a third straight game overall and make it back-to-back wins at MetLife Stadium after defeating the Giants in Week 11. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Ian Eagle
  • Analyst: Charles Davis

TV map: See where the Lions-Jets matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506-TV-Map-2022-Week-15

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-NYJ

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will win the coin toss? Who will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: New York Jets

View photos of the starters for the New York Jets.

Head Coach Robert Saleh Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich Special Teams Coordinator: Brant Boyer (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
1 / 30

Head Coach Robert Saleh

Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur

Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich

Special Teams Coordinator: Brant Boyer

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Corey Davis Backed up by Denzel Mims (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
2 / 30

WR Corey Davis

Backed up by Denzel Mims

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tyler Conklin Backed up by Jeremy Ruckert (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
3 / 30

TE Tyler Conklin

Backed up by Jeremy Ruckert

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Duane Brown Backed up by Mike Remmers (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
4 / 30

OT Duane Brown

Backed up by Mike Remmers

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Laken Tomlinson Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
5 / 30

OG Laken Tomlinson

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Connor McGovern Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
6 / 30

C Connor McGovern

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Nate Herbig Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
7 / 30

OG Nate Herbig

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT George Fant (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
8 / 30

OT George Fant

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE C.J. Uzomah Backed up by Kenny Yeboah (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
9 / 30

TE C.J. Uzomah

Backed up by Kenny Yeboah

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Elijah Moore Backed up by Braxton Berrios (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
10 / 30

WR Elijah Moore

Backed up by Braxton Berrios

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Garrett Wilson Backed up by Jeff Smith (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
11 / 30

WR Garrett Wilson

Backed up by Jeff Smith

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Mike White Backed up by Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
12 / 30

QB Mike White

Backed up by Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Michael Carter Backed up by James Robinson, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
13 / 30

RB Michael Carter

Backed up by James Robinson, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
DE John Franklin-Myers Backed up by Bryce Huff and Michael Clemons (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
14 / 30

DE John Franklin-Myers

Backed up by Bryce Huff and Michael Clemons

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Sheldon Rankins Backed up by Nathan Sheperd (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
15 / 30

DL Sheldon Rankins

Backed up by Nathan Sheperd

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Quinnen Williams Backed up by Solomon Thomas (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
16 / 30

DL Quinnen Williams

Backed up by Solomon Thomas

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Carl Lawson Backed up by Jermaine Johnson and Vinny Curry (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
17 / 30

DE Carl Lawson

Backed up by Jermaine Johnson and Vinny Curry

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Quincy Williams Backed up by Jamien Sherwood (AP Photo/John Munson)
18 / 30

LB Quincy Williams

Backed up by Jamien Sherwood

(AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB C.J. Mosley Backed up by Jamien Sherwood (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
19 / 30

LB C.J. Mosley

Backed up by Jamien Sherwood

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kwon Alexander Backed up by Jamien Sherwood (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
20 / 30

LB Kwon Alexander

Backed up by Jamien Sherwood

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NCB Michael Carter II (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
21 / 30

NCB Michael Carter II

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB D.J. Reed Backed up by Brandin Echols and Justin Hardee (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
22 / 30

CB D.J. Reed

Backed up by Brandin Echols and Justin Hardee

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Sauce Gardner Backed up by Bryce Hall (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
23 / 30

CB Sauce Gardner

Backed up by Bryce Hall

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Lamarcus Joyner Backed up by Will Parks and Tony Adams (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
24 / 30

S Lamarcus Joyner

Backed up by Will Parks and Tony Adams

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Whitehead Backed up by Ashtyn Davis (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
25 / 30

S Jordan Whitehead

Backed up by Ashtyn Davis

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Greg Zuerlein (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
26 / 30

K Greg Zuerlein

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Braden Mann (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
27 / 30

P/H Braden Mann

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Braxton Berrios Backed up by Elijah Moore (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
28 / 30

PR Braxton Berrios

Backed up by Elijah Moore

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR Braxton Berrios Backed up by Ty Johnson (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
29 / 30

KR Braxton Berrios

Backed up by Ty Johnson

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Thomas Hennessy (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
30 / 30

LS Thomas Hennessy

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

