Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 30: Jared Goff talks Lions' turnaround, previews Week 15 at Jets

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns after the Lions' huge Week 14 win to break down another must-win matchup for Detroit, this time on the road against the New York Jets. As always, Tim starts the show with news and notes from this week of practice and press conferences in Allen Park, including a few key stats that may impact the outcome of Sunday's game. Next up, SNY's Connor Rogers calls in to break down the top-ranked Jets defense and how the New York offense has changed after Mike White took over at quarterback in Week 12. After that, Lions quarterback Jared Goff joins Tim in the studio to discuss Detroit's current hot streak, what he's expecting from Sauce Gardner and the rest of the Jets secondary and being nominated for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. To round things out, Mike O'Hara stops by to break down the Key Matchups for Lions at Jets, presented by BetMGM.