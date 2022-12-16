10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Can the Lions' run game get back on track this week?

20man: Jameson Williams is steadily working his way into the offense more. We saw the reps increase from the Jacksonville game to Minnesota last week. I asked Goff about Williams this week, and he said Williams continues to get more comfortable in the offense and Goff is getting more and more comfortable with him. Expect his reps to keep ticking up.

Count me in the camp that believes Goff, 28, is not only the quarterback of the present in Detroit but the quarterback of the future as well. At least the next couple years. He's played that well. Name a quarterback in the NFC outside of Jalen Hurts who is playing better football than Goff right now. I think that says it right there. As soon as the defense started playing better and Goff didn't feel like he had to force the issue and make every play, the turnovers stopped and this offense took off. The Lions are top 10 in points, total offense and passing. Goff is 28 and under contract for the next two seasons.