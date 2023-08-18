Lions vs. Jaguars: How to watch, listen and follow

After another two joint practices, the Detroit Lions continue the 2023 preseason at Ford Field when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 19. These two teams met in Week 13 of 2022, a 40-14 Lions victory. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: Lions TV Network

  • Play-by-play: Jason Ross Jr.
  • Analyst: Devin Gardner
  • Sideline Reporter: Dannie Rogers

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

