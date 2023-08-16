Camp Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown & Jameson Williams leave joint practice early

LEAD BY EXAMPLE

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was all over the field for the Lions' defense in Wednesday's joint practice, forcing a couple fumbles and making a few more plays.

"You lead by example, and you lead by action," Gardner-Johnson said after practice. "Everybody knows me to talk but when you back it up you can talk as much crap as you want to."

Gardner-Johnson did plenty of that Wednesday too, a couple times getting under the skin of the Jaguars offensive players.

"I think when I play at a high level it feeds some of my teammates," he said. "I really see myself as making impact plays for myself. Like, energizers for the team."