INACTIVES: Lions vs. Dolphins

Oct 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions offense is the healthiest it's been in weeks heading into today's matchup at Ford Field against the Miami Dolphins.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was questionable coming into today as he worked through the NFL's return-to-play concussion protocol, is active and will play. St. Brown was removed from last week's contest in Dallas by the officials after taking a blow to the back of his head. Video review by certified athletic trainers upstairs deemed him demonstrating motor instability and ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. St. Brown was never deemed to have suffered a concussion.

In five games this season, St. Brown has 28 receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

St. Brown and dynamic running back D’Andre Swift will be on the field together for the Lions for the first time since Week 3, when Swift suffered a shoulder injury against the Vikings and St. Brown was hobbled by a high ankle sprain. Swift has missed Detroit's last three games.

Also questionable coming in was left guard Jonah Jackson, who missed practice Wednesday and was limited both Thursday and Friday with a neck injury, but he's active and will play.

Getting both Swift and St. Brown back is big for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who's struggled the last two weeks with turnovers, and a lack of explosive plays generated, after he got off to such a hot start the first month of the season.

"It's my job to win games and to lead our team to wins and lead our offense to points, and in some cases, we led our offense to points but not wins, and it's not enough," Goff said this week.

Also, for the first time in a few weeks, receiver Josh Reynolds didn't hold a game designation on Friday's injury report. He's been dealing with a knee injury most recently, but was a full participant in Friday's practice and is the healthiest he's been in weeks.

A Lions offense that hasn't scored a touchdown in its last two games will have nearly its full complement of weapons available to them against a Miami defense that comes into Ford Field ranked 23rd in points allowed (23.6) and 21st in total defense (358.4).

The Lions already ruled out safety DeShon Elliott (finger), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and tackle Matt Nelson (calf) on Friday. They'll be joined by defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who is a healthy scratch for a second-straight week.

