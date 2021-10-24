INACTIVES: Lions at Rams

Detroit has a tough task ahead of them today on the road against a very talented Los Angeles Rams team, but at least they'll have three of their top players who were questionable coming in because of injury.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), running back D'Andre Swift (groin) and outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) are active after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
Having Swift and Hockenson is key for the Lions as they try to keep pace with an explosive Rams' offense in this one. Swift leads the Lions in receptions (34) and total touchdowns (4). Hockenson's 311 receiving yards leads the team.
View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Los Angeles for their Week 7 game against the Rams.
The injury inactive today for Detroit is fullback Jason Cabinda, who sat out Wednesday's practice with a hip injury and was limited Thursday and Friday. On top of playing fullback, Cabinda also doubles as a third tight end, so in his absence the Lions elevated tight end Brock Wright to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
Joining Cabinda on Detroit's inactive list today are: Wide receiver Trinity Benson, running back Jermar Jefferson, safety Dean Marlowe, cornerback Mark Gilbert, outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier and defensive end Eric Banks.