INACTIVES: Lions at Giants

Help is on the way for the Detroit Lions wide receiver corps.
The Lions' top free agent acquisition this offseason, veteran wide receiver DJ Chark, has missed the last six games due to a left ankle injury. Chark returned to practice this week, was activated off IR on Saturday, and is active today as the Lions take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Chark has caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in three games played this season. He's arguably Detroit's top deep threat on the outside.
View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to New York for their Week 11 game against the Giants.
Unfortunately, the Lions won't have their full complement of receivers available today. Josh Reynolds has missed the last two games with a back injury and was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday. Reynolds returned to practice on Thursday, but missed Friday's practice, which is never a good sign.
The Lions haven't had their top three receivers – Chark, Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown – on the field together for a game since Week 3.
A few players that came in today with questionable designations are active. That list includes safety DeShon Elliott (concussion), center Frank Ragnow (foot) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow). Rodriguez missed last week's win in Chicago because of his elbow injury. He's currently Detroit's third leading tackler (54) and tops with five tackles for loss.
Getting Rodriguez and Elliott back is big for Detroit's defense as they try to contain a Giants run game led by NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley. The Giants are third in the NFL in rushing, averaging nearly 165 yards on the ground per game.
The defense will be without defensive linemen Charles Harris (groin) and Josh Paschal (knee), however. The Lions ruled both players out on Friday's injury report. Paschal hurt his knee last week in Chicago. Harris re-aggravated a groin injury in practice this week.
Joining Reynolds, Harris and Paschal on Detroit's inactive list today are cornerback Chase Lucas and tackle Matt Nelson.