INACTIVES: Lions at Giants

Nov 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Help is on the way for the Detroit Lions wide receiver corps.

The Lions' top free agent acquisition this offseason, veteran wide receiver DJ Chark, has missed the last six games due to a left ankle injury. Chark returned to practice this week, was activated off IR on Saturday, and is active today as the Lions take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Chark has caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in three games played this season. He's arguably Detroit's top deep threat on the outside.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants: Travel Photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to New York for their Week 11 game against the Giants.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 42

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 42

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 42

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 42

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 42

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 42

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 42

Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 42

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 42

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (83) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (83) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 42

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 42

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 42

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 42

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 42

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) and Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 42

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) and Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 42

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 42

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 42

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) traveling to New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Unfortunately, the Lions won't have their full complement of receivers available today. Josh Reynolds has missed the last two games with a back injury and was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday. Reynolds returned to practice on Thursday, but missed Friday's practice, which is never a good sign.

The Lions haven't had their top three receivers – Chark, Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown – on the field together for a game since Week 3.

A few players that came in today with questionable designations are active. That list includes safety DeShon Elliott (concussion), center Frank Ragnow (foot) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow). Rodriguez missed last week's win in Chicago because of his elbow injury. He's currently Detroit's third leading tackler (54) and tops with five tackles for loss.

Getting Rodriguez and Elliott back is big for Detroit's defense as they try to contain a Giants run game led by NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley. The Giants are third in the NFL in rushing, averaging nearly 165 yards on the ground per game.

The defense will be without defensive linemen Charles Harris (groin) and Josh Paschal (knee), however. The Lions ruled both players out on Friday's injury report. Paschal hurt his knee last week in Chicago. Harris re-aggravated a groin injury in practice this week.

Joining Reynolds, Harris and Paschal on Detroit's inactive list today are cornerback Chase Lucas and tackle Matt Nelson.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Giants

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Giants matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Romeo Okwara happy to be back on the practice field

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including how defensive lineman Romeo Okwara is enjoying his return to practice, other injury updates and more.

news

Lions' offense staying on track despite injuries

The Detroit Lions' offense has dealt with injuries this season, but they have been able to stay on track, ranking in the top 10 in most statistical categories.

news

NOTEBOOK: WR Josh Reynolds (back) returns to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including getting healthy at wide receiver, preparing for the New York Giants and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 11 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for another tough test in elite RB Saquon Barkley

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 11 matchup vs. the Giants including preparing for running back Saquon Barkley, three keys for Detroit and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: WR DJ Chark (IR) & DL Romeo Okwara (PUP) return to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver DJ Chark (IR) and defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (PUP) returning to practice, preparing for the New York Giants and more.

news

Week 11 opponent: What the Giants are saying

Find out what the New York Giants are saying as they prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

TWENTYMAN: As game slows down for Hutchinson, his potential is off the charts

As the game continues to slow down for Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, his potential as a playmaker is off the charts.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What getting back-to-back wins means for Lions

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Advertising