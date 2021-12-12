INACTIVES: Lions at Broncos

DENVER – To say that this week of preparations for head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions was challenging would be a bit of an understatement.

Detroit dealt with simultaneous outbreaks of both the Flu and COVID-19 in Allen Park this week, affecting practice and meeting schedules, and altering the roster significantly ahead of today's matchup with the Broncos in Denver.

The Lions knew they'd be without top running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and leading pass catcher tight end T.J. Hockenson (hand) today, but were delivered even more bad news Friday when veteran running back Jamaal Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.