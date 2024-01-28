INACTIVES: Lions at 49ers

Jan 28, 2024 at 05:10 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

SANTA CLARA – The Detroit Lions' pass rush is getting some reinforcements for today's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Second-year edge rusher James Houston is active for the first time since breaking his ankle Week 2 in a loss to Seattle. A sixth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, Houston racked up eight sacks in seven games as a rookie last season. Detroit activated him off of injured reserve 10 days ago but held him out of their NFC Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he wasn't quite ready to return. He practiced fully all week, wasn't given a designation on Friday's injury report and is active today.

"Yeah, I think he's very close," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week of Houston. "The thing that we want to do, we want to protect that player from themselves for the most part. Listen, I do not take injuries lightly, especially making sure we listen to the medical department to make sure we bring that player along exactly how he needs to come along.

"So, he's doing a really good job in practice. You can tell he's getting back to form to where he was. And hopefully, we'll get a chance to put that player on the field, so he can make some plays for us."

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a 115.2 passer rating during the regular season when he wasn't pressured, so getting after him will be key for the Lions' defense. Hopefully, Houston can provide some rush to complement Detroit's Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson on the other side. Hutchinson has eight sacks and 18 quarterback hits in his last four games.

Detroit already knew they would be without starting left guard Jonah Jackson (knee) and wide receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) after they both missed practice all week and were ruled out on Friday. Both are inactive.

Emergency quarterback Hendon Hooker (tooth) and cornerback Chase Lucas (illness) were both questionable coming in but will be available. Hooker is inactive as the emergency quarterback but is available to play if both Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater leave the game and can't return.

Joining Jackson, Raymond and Hooker on Detroit's inactive list against the 49ers are safety Tracy Walker, defensive lineman Charles Harris, cornerback Steven Gilmore and defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions at 49ers 

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-49ers matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Calm & consistent, Goff leads Lions to NFC Championship game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's leadership, preparing for the NFC Championship game and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What are three keys to victory for Detroit?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their NFC Championship matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Sewell preparing for 'big battle' with 49ers' Bosa

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including an All-Pro matchup on the line, preparing for a road game and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

Brad Holmes named PFWA's 2023 NFL Executive of the Year

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has been named 2023 NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.
news

4 Lions named finalists for AP awards

Four Detroit Lions were named finalists for Associated Press NFL Awards.
news

NFC Championship opponent: What the 49ers are saying

Find out what the San Francisco 49ers are saying as they prepare for their NFC Championship matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions add Ertz to practice squad, role still TBD

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including tight end Zach Ertz's role, preparing for the NFC Championship Game and more.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 storylines to kick off NFC Championship Week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five of the top storylines heading into the Lions-49ers NFC Championship matchup. 
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates heading into NFC Championship game?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
Advertising