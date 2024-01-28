INACTIVES: Lions at 49ers

SANTA CLARA – The Detroit Lions' pass rush is getting some reinforcements for today's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Second-year edge rusher James Houston is active for the first time since breaking his ankle Week 2 in a loss to Seattle. A sixth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, Houston racked up eight sacks in seven games as a rookie last season. Detroit activated him off of injured reserve 10 days ago but held him out of their NFC Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he wasn't quite ready to return. He practiced fully all week, wasn't given a designation on Friday's injury report and is active today.

"Yeah, I think he's very close," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week of Houston. "The thing that we want to do, we want to protect that player from themselves for the most part. Listen, I do not take injuries lightly, especially making sure we listen to the medical department to make sure we bring that player along exactly how he needs to come along.