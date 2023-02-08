Hutchinson impressing a couple Hall of Fame pass rushers

"I really loved him (in the draft)," Long told detroitlions.com of Hutchinson. "You know, it's a big transition. He's a hometown guy. It's interesting because I think the pick fit them. I think it fits the head coach. I think it fits the town.

"And as the season went on, it started off a little slow, maybe he had some numbers but the things that I look at, the things that Michael (Strahan) looks at, the things you want to see you started to see as the year kind of progressed and I think he's going to be a big building block for them. I love his energy. I love the way he plays. "