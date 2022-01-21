2021 position breakdown: Wide receivers

Jan 21, 2022 at 08:20 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The good: There is no better place to start than Amon-Ra St. Brown, who broke the Lions rookie franchise records for receptions (90) and receiving yards (912).

He also set a team record with six straight games with at least eight-plus receptions to end the season. The NFL Rookie of the Month in December is already one of the best blocking receivers in the NFL, and he's earned early comparisons to former Pittsburgh great Hines Ward.

Josh Reynolds was a midseason acquisition off the waiver wire, and he gave the Lions a nice deep threat that expanded their pass-game capabilities.

Kalif Raymond was mostly a special teams contributor before coming to Detroit as a free agent this offseason. He set career highs with 48 receptions, 576 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He was also one of the better punt returners in the league with an 11.2-yard average per return.

Head coach Dan Campbell took over play calling after the Week 9 bye and elevated tight ends coach Ben Johnson to be his passing game coordinator. Those two moves had a huge impact on the passing game, and we saw an uptick in receiver production the second half of the season.

2021 Wide Receiver photos

View photos of the Detroit Lions WRs from the 2021 NFL season.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 2021 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 2021 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during a NFL football preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, August 27, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during a NFL football preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, August 27, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 16

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The bad: The receiver corps ultimately looked much different than what it was expected to in the offseason. The Lions signed Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, but Perriman didn't make the roster after a poor training camp, and Williams played just half a game because of a concussion suffered Week 1. He was eventually released with an injury settlement.

The trade that brought Trinity Benson to the Lions from Denver for a fifth-round pick right before the season started didn't work in Detroit's favor in Benson's first season in Detroit. He played in just eight games with 22 targets and 10 catches for 103 yards and no touchdowns.

It was too bad to see Quintez Cephus suffer a collarbone injury Week 5. He was playing well and hopefully that won't hinder his development at all heading into a crucial third season for him.

Key stat: The Lions were credited with dropping only 14 passes all season, per STATS INC. Their drop percentage of just 3.4 percent ranked sixth best in the NFL. St. Brown was credited with dropping just one pass all season on 119 targets.

Related Links

Free agents: Josh Reynolds (unrestricted), Kalif Raymond (unrestricted), KhaDarel Hodge (unrestricted) and Tom Kennedy (exclusive rights).

Reynolds and Raymond are the big two here. Both players fit into Detroit's scheme well. Reynolds as an overall threat, especially down the field, and Raymond as a reliable and versatile receiver and excellent punt returner.

The Lions are expected to add to the position this offseason, but if they are going into next season with Reynolds or Raymond or Cephus as their potential No. 3, 4 or 5 options, that receiver room is in a much better spot.

Draft: With the way the college game has evolved to more of a passing game like the NFL, we continue to see strong draft classes at the receiver position. This 2022 class is another good one.

The Lions will likely add to the receiver corps in free agency and the draft. Maybe that second first-round pick via the Rams will be a good jumping off spot?

Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Jameson Williams (Alabama), Chris Olave (Ohio State), Drake London (USC), Jahan Dotson (Penn State) and Treylon Burks (Arkansas) could all be first-round picks. There's also plenty of talent on Day 2 & 3 of the draft that can come in and help a team right away.

MVP: St. Brown is the slam dunk nominee here. There were 16 receivers taken before him in the draft, and he ended up among the top four in terms of production. The other three – Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith – were all top 10 selections.

St. Brown is strong and tough, and has a deep drive to learn the intricacies of the position and opponent coverages to become an even better player. He has the ability and work ethic to be one of the league's better slot receivers for a long time.

Most improved: Maybe it was just needing the opportunity here in Detroit, but before this season, Raymond had never caught more than nine passes in any of his previous four seasons in the NFL.

He proved this year he's much more than just a really good special teams player. He had two 100-yard receiving performances this season and his 48 receptions were the second most on the team behind St. Brown.

Quotable: "Yeah, it gives me a lot of confidence," St. Brown said of his record-breaking six-game finish to the season. "But I think just as a team, as a whole, getting that win (vs. Green Bay), the way we finished it. I mean, like you said, it's going to be a springboard for us in the offseason, coming into OTAs, whatever we're coming into. We got a lot of draft picks, a lot of young guys that are going to have to step up.

"We got a lot of experience this year. A lot of young guys played, which I think is going to help us a lot next year and the years moving forward. I can't wait to see what we do in these upcoming years and I'm excited."

Related Content

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Would Lions consider trading No. 2 pick?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions begin the offseason. 
news

2021 position breakdown: Outside linebackers

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the outside linebackers' 2021 performance.
news

Several UDFAs played valuable roles for Lions last season

General manager Brad Holmes signed several key undrafted free agents last year, and he and head coach Dan Campbell were not afraid to let them play.
news

2021 position breakdown: Quarterbacks

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the quarterbacks' 2021 performance.
news

2021 position breakdown: Defensive line

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the defensive line's 2021 performance.
news

2021 position breakdown: Offensive line

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the offensive line's 2021 performance.
news

Sewell evaluates his rookie season: 'Not good enough'

When asked to evaluate his rookie season, tackle Penei Sewell told reporters it wasn't good enough, but going through some of the struggles should help him grow as a player heading into Year 2.
news

TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 34 free agents

Tim Twentyman takes a look at all 34 of the Detroit Lions' soon to be free agents.
news

Okudah remained close to team during injury rehab, 'hungry' to return in 2022

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah remained close to the team during his injury rehab and is on track to return in 2022, per head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What is Holmes' priority heading into the offseason?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' season-ending press conference.
news

Ragnow on track with injury rehab, will be ready for offseason program

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow said he's a little bit ahead of schedule in his recovery from foot surgery and he expects to be ready for the offseason program.
Advertising