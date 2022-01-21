2021 position breakdown: Wide receivers

Free agents: Josh Reynolds (unrestricted), Kalif Raymond (unrestricted), KhaDarel Hodge (unrestricted) and Tom Kennedy (exclusive rights).

Reynolds and Raymond are the big two here. Both players fit into Detroit's scheme well. Reynolds as an overall threat, especially down the field, and Raymond as a reliable and versatile receiver and excellent punt returner.

The Lions are expected to add to the position this offseason, but if they are going into next season with Reynolds or Raymond or Cephus as their potential No. 3, 4 or 5 options, that receiver room is in a much better spot.

Draft: With the way the college game has evolved to more of a passing game like the NFL, we continue to see strong draft classes at the receiver position. This 2022 class is another good one.

The Lions will likely add to the receiver corps in free agency and the draft. Maybe that second first-round pick via the Rams will be a good jumping off spot?

Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Jameson Williams (Alabama), Chris Olave (Ohio State), Drake London (USC), Jahan Dotson (Penn State) and Treylon Burks (Arkansas) could all be first-round picks. There's also plenty of talent on Day 2 & 3 of the draft that can come in and help a team right away.

MVP: St. Brown is the slam dunk nominee here. There were 16 receivers taken before him in the draft, and he ended up among the top four in terms of production. The other three – Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith – were all top 10 selections.