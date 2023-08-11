Lions sign WR Kalif Raymond to contract extension through the 2025 season

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR Kalif Raymond to a contract extension through the 2025 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Raymond is currently in his third season with the Lions after earning an AP Second-Team All-Pro selection as a punt returner in 2022. He came to Detroit as an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason and has appeared in 33 games (21 starts). With the Lions, Raymond has caught 95 passes for 1,192 yards (12.5 avg.) and four touchdowns while returning 41 punts for 500 yards (12.2 avg.) and one touchdown.
He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross with the Denver Broncos following the 2016 NFL Draft and went on to spend time with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. In 68-career games, Raymond has recorded 114 receptions for 1,561 yards (13.7 avg.) and five touchdowns. He has returned 97 punts for 963 yards (9.9 avg.) and a score alongside 55 kick returns for 1,151 yards (20.9 avg.).