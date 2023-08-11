Lions sign WR Kalif Raymond to contract extension through the 2025 season

Aug 11, 2023 at 02:00 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR Kalif Raymond to a contract extension through the 2025 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Raymond is currently in his third season with the Lions after earning an AP Second-Team All-Pro selection as a punt returner in 2022. He came to Detroit as an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason and has appeared in 33 games (21 starts). With the Lions, Raymond has caught 95 passes for 1,192 yards (12.5 avg.) and four touchdowns while returning 41 punts for 500 yards (12.2 avg.) and one touchdown.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross with the Denver Broncos following the 2016 NFL Draft and went on to spend time with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. In 68-career games, Raymond has recorded 114 receptions for 1,561 yards (13.7 avg.) and five touchdowns. He has returned 97 punts for 963 yards (9.9 avg.) and a score alongside 55 kick returns for 1,151 yards (20.9 avg.).

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions announce first preseason game alternate broadcast

The Detroit Lions announced today that they will offer an alternate broadcast of their first preseason game against the New York Giants at Ford Field on August 11, 2023.
news

Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast Team adds Jason Ross Jr. as play-by-play announcer

The Detroit Lions announced today that they are welcoming Jason Ross Jr. to the Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast Team as the play-by-play announcer.
news

Detroit Lions announce "Little Lions" youth co-ed flag football league in partnership with Detroit PAL

The Detroit Lions, in partnership with Detroit PAL, announced today that they will be launching Little Lions, a new co-ed flag football program for Detroit youth ages 6-8. 
news

Detroit Lions announce The Pride Unleashed

The Detroit Lions announced today the club's first pet community for Lions fans, The Pride Unleashed.
news

Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

news

Lions agree to terms with the New York Jets to acquire WR Denzel Mims via trade

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with the New York Jets to acquire WR Denzel Mims.
news

Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

Free tickets will be required to attend for the first time due to high demand.
news

2023 Quick Lane Bowl scheduled for December 26, 2 PM ET

The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 26 at 2 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN.
news

Lions agree to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire K Riley Patterson via trade

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire K Riley Patterson via trade in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.
news

Max Pircher joins the Detroit Lions as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program for 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed OL Max Pircher as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program for the 2023 season.
news

NFL announces league-wide expansion of initiative to increase diversity in sports medicine

Joint program with NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society more than doubles to pair diverse students from 19 medical schools with clubs across the league.
Advertising