Lions sign WR Kalif Raymond to contract extension through the 2025 season

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR Kalif Raymond to a contract extension through the 2025 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Raymond is currently in his third season with the Lions after earning an AP Second-Team All-Pro selection as a punt returner in 2022. He came to Detroit as an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason and has appeared in 33 games (21 starts). With the Lions, Raymond has caught 95 passes for 1,192 yards (12.5 avg.) and four touchdowns while returning 41 punts for 500 yards (12.2 avg.) and one touchdown.